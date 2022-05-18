US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol
Together, the 11 US states where recreational use of dagga is legal raised 20% more taxes from it than from alcohol.
In 2021, they raised almost R47 billion ($3 billion) from dagga, surpassing revenue from other “sin taxes”.
RELATED: South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
In Colorado, where dagga has been legal since 2011, authorities raised seven times more taxes with it than with alcohol.
US states, in total, still generate more tax revenues from tobacco, except in Colorado and Washington, where dagga earns 44% and 17% more, respectively.
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in February.
The dagga sector can create more than 130 000 new jobs, he said.
“We are therefore streamlining the regulatory processes so that the cannabis sector can thrive like it is in other countries such as Lesotho.
"Our people in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere are ready to farm with this age-old commodity and bring it to market in new and innovative forms.”
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_96115004_stock-illustration-american-marijuana-and-united-states-cannabis-symbol-with-the-usa-flag-on-rustic-wood-with-leaves-as.html?term=american%2Bcannabis&vti=mqpt23l8p18qbqm56n-1-4
