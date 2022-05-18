Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.
Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday that it seemed as if the entire network was "loaded" against the public protector.
ALSO READ: - Mkhwebane suspension would be punitive and impact her dignity, court told - Mkhwebane returns to court to fight parliamentary inquiry into her competence - Mkhwebane defiant as Parly committee gears up for inquiry into her competency
Mkhwebane is back before the high court to interdict a parliamentary inquiry into her competence.
Mkhwebane has cited several reasons why the inquiry into her fitness to hold office should be halted.
Mpofu said these included the president’s own conflict of interest. He added Mkhwebane had also been victimised by the highest office in the land.
“She, one woman, is being in a coordinated fashion victimised by the most powerful forces in this country ever to be imagined. The head of state, no higher force there is than that”.
Mpofu said the leaked SMS that pre-empted Mkhwebane’s Constitutional Court rescission application was an attempt to influence the high court application.
“Somebody in the Constitutional Court leaked a judgment to influence you, this court with respect. Not out of fun or joyride but to influence three justices sitting.”
The case continues.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.Read More
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident
Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital.Read More
Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death
The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable.Read More
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis
John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24.Read More
'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa
Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.Read More
Creators of EskomSePush trying to shift from being 'just a load shedding app'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dan Wells, the co-founder of the EskomSePush load shedding app.Read More
CT volunteer group provides dignity and hope with meals for homeless and hungry
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay.Read More
[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow
Winter is not coming. It is here.Read More
'24/7, you rang the bell, and it would be open' - A history of Wynberg Pharmacy
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brian Farrell, son of the founder of Wynberg Pharmacy in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs.Read More
More from Politics
Ending Post Office payouts 'huge disadvantage' for recipients of R350 grant: DA
Presenter John Maytham chats to Bridget Masango, the DA's spokesperson on social development.Read More
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
DA urges Parliament not to make same mistakes detailed in state capture report
Speaking to John Maytham, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube argues that Parliament needs to step up and hold members accountable after letting South Africa down.Read More
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.Read More
The Bible says we must ask for the land back, says struggle icon Dr Allan Boesak
Presenter Clarence Ford chats to anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak.Read More
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane
Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007.Read More
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture
Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham.Read More
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.Read More
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president
Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be given another five years to focus on this task.Read More