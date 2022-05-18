



CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday that it seemed as if the entire network was "loaded" against the public protector.

Mkhwebane is back before the high court to interdict a parliamentary inquiry into her competence.

Mkhwebane has cited several reasons why the inquiry into her fitness to hold office should be halted.

Mpofu said these included the president’s own conflict of interest. He added Mkhwebane had also been victimised by the highest office in the land.

“She, one woman, is being in a coordinated fashion victimised by the most powerful forces in this country ever to be imagined. The head of state, no higher force there is than that”.

Mpofu said the leaked SMS that pre-empted Mkhwebane’s Constitutional Court rescission application was an attempt to influence the high court application.

“Somebody in the Constitutional Court leaked a judgment to influence you, this court with respect. Not out of fun or joyride but to influence three justices sitting.”

The case continues.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu