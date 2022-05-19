'We can't afford to lose them' - More top professionals don't see a future in SA
- The number of skilled professionals committed to a career in SA is on a steady decline
- The annual PPS Graduate Professional Index reveals that highly skilled professionals are becoming more pessimistic about the growth of their fields in the country
- Some of the reasons include regulatory issues, political issues, and economic conditions in SA
The professional financial services company PPS says it's concerned by the number of highly skilled professionals in South Africa losing confidence in their future in the country.
PPS has published the results of its 2021 Graduate Professional Index based on more than 3,000 survey responses from professionals in various industries, including healthcare, financial services, law, and engineering.
The index is used to gauge their perceptions of SA's professionals on a number of issues affecting their professions, both now and in the near future.
Of the 3,264 professionals who participated, 26% expressed that they were very confident, and 33% were somewhat confident in the future of their chosen profession over the next five years.
Motshabi Nomvethe, head of technical marketing at PPS, says the findings show that the number of skilled professionals committed to a career in South Africa is diminishing.
Nomvethe says political and economic issues are some of the concerns keeping SA’s skilled professionals awake at night.
In the medical field, doctors and dentists are specifically unhappy with the policy uncertainty around the National Health Insurance (NHI) which could lead to the emigration of medical professionals if not implemented carefully.
Meanwhile, professionals in the engineering space are frustrated with the government's lack of infrastructure investment.
"They see it as a red flag because if we are not providing infrastructure then their own futures are doomed," Nomvethe explains.
Overall, various industries are worried about the country's power crisis, poor governance, and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
She says government and the business sector need to work together to reverse the brain drain in SA.
Our target market is the professional market... people with at least an Honours qualification or higher.Motshabi Nomvethe, Head of technical marketing - PPS
These are people who are highly skilled, from anywhere between 25 to 65... In terms of years of experience, that's where huge skillsets sit. So, we should be concerned and that is why we track what it is that they are thinking.Motshabi Nomvethe, Head of technical marketing - PPS
We cannot afford to lose them. That is part of why we do the survey to track what it is that they are thinking.Motshabi Nomvethe, Head of technical marketing - PPS
Electricity supply is a huge concern across all industries.Motshabi Nomvethe, Head of technical marketing - PPS
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19918356_doctor-with-phonendoscope.html
