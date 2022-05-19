No more automatic licence renewals for WC liquor traders who flout rules

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
19 May 2022 9:47 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Liquor licence
Western Cape Liquor Authority
liquor traders
WCLA

Presenter John Maytham chats to Western Cape Liquor Authority CEO Simion George.
  • There will be no more automatic liquor licence renewals for booze traders who have flouted regulations
  • The Western Cape Liquor Authority has introduced a new licence renewal system which incentivises good behaviour
  • Traders who do not qualify for automatic licence renewal will be notified by 31 July, ahead of the annual renewal period
  • Western Cape Liquor Authority CEO Simion George says the authority issued over 500 non-compliant notices in the past year
© viteethumb/123rf.com

Liquor traders who have broken the rules in the last year will now have to re-apply to renew their licence under a new system announced by the Western Cape Liquor Authority.

The new liquor licence renewal process incentivises exemplary behaviour by reserving automatic licence renewals to compliant licence holders.

Western Cape Liquor Authority CEO Simion George says the new system will be implemented for the 2023 licence renewal cycle.

Previously, the liquor authority implemented an automatic renewals process due to capacity constraints.

"Going forward, they [non-compliant licensees] would have to apply to renew," George tells CapeTalk.

The authority has recruited more liquor inspectors in the province placing it in a better position to regulate liquor more effectively and fairly.

In the past year, the Western Cape Liquor Authority issued between 500 and 600 non-compliant notices after receiving complaints from the public and conducting routine inspections.

George says the sale of alcohol to minors is one of the more serious violations registered in the past year.

Licence holders who have been non-compliant will have to appear before the Liquor Licensing Tribunal to have their renewal application considered, he explains.

They will be notified by 31 July, ahead of the annual renewal period.

The list of non-compliant licences will be published and members of the public will have an opportunity to comment on these renewal applications.

We have a process whereby community members and society at large can report non-compliance at outlets but we also have routine inspections that are conducted by our inspectorate.

Simion George, CEO - Western Cape Liquor Authority

In the past, we have just automatically renewed all licences simply because we could not visit all these outlets and determine in a fair, just and equitable manner whether all of them were compliant.

Simion George, CEO - Western Cape Liquor Authority



