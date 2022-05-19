Criminal charges not the answer in Stellenbosch urination saga, says researcher
- Criminal prosecution may not be the right approach to the Stellenbosch University urinating incident, according to Restorative Justice Centre CEO Mike Batley
- Batley believes that it would be more constructive for the university to facilitate engagement and "dialogue circles" on campus
- Student Theuns du Toit is facing criminal charges after urinating on the belongings of his peer Babalo Ndwayana over the weekend
Researcher and restorative justice specialist Mike Batley says criminal prosecution isn't the answer in the Stellenbosch University urination saga.
The university has suspended a white student, Theuns du Toit, after he allegedly broke into a black student's room at Huis Marais residence and urinated on his belongings.
The victim, first-year student Babalo Ndwayana, has laid a criminal complaint against Du Toit, who's also facing a disciplinary probe by the university.
A petition has been created for Du Toit to be expelled from the university, an institution that has grappled with racism allegations in the past.
Batley, who's the CEO of the Restorative Justice Centre, argues that criminal punishment will not lead to changed attitudes or behavior.
He also does not support the idea of expulsion without broader engagement on campus and mediated talks between du Toit and Ndwayana.
I think that a criminal justice response, which is purely based on retribution and punishment, is very limited and actually quite inadequate to face the issues.Mike Batley, CEO - Restorative Justice Centre
RELATED: Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident
Batley believes that a restorative justice approach is needed to address the incident, in order to focus on engagement, repair, and transformation.
He says the university would benefit from facilitating "dialogue circles" and opportunities for "real listening" for students and staff.
He feels that this would be far more constructive than what the court system can offer.
Batley denies claims that restorative justice is reserved for white people.
RELATED: Student in urinating incident could face criminal charges, says chancellor
Constructive consequences can be explored but simply imposing punishment for crimen injuria and trespassing is not going to change attitudes and behavior. I think that more creative consequences need to be explored... which could be done in a less formal setting within the university than within the court setting.Mike Batley, CEO - Restorative Justice Centre
I think that if the university were to go for a very formal disciplinary hearing that imposes expulsion as the sanction, I think that would be a really lost opportunity because it would be a mini court case in the criminal justuice system.Mike Batley, CEO - Restorative Justice Centre
Restorative justice emphasises repair and transformation and it seeks to create opportunities for engagement, for dialogue, and for reflection - which obviously the criminal justice system is not set up to do.Mike Batley, CEO - Restorative Justice Centre
