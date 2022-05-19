After criticism, Mthethwa says R22m flag project to be reviewed
CAPE TOWN - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa appears to be listening to the criticism over his contentious move to spend more than R20 million on a flag pole project.
Mthethwa said that he had taken note of the public discourse around the issue.
He said that the process would be reviewed.
He initially defended the move, though, saying that his department was entrusted with promoting social cohesion.
The minister believes that a R22 million flag pole to be erected at Freedom Park in Tshwane is a good idea in this regard.
It's sparked outrage, with many saying that it's a waste of taxpayers' money.
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
