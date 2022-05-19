Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Should we settle with corrupt companies?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tabitha Paine
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Ichthyologist on how some sunscreens can harm marine life [ZOOM}
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Peter Britz - Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
Today at 10:47
Response to General Veary
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Deal
Today at 11:05
Failure in successful closure of drug houses in CT. Why?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Reagen Allen - National Management Committee Member at Da Youth
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
After criticism, Mthethwa says R22m flag project to be reviewed

19 May 2022 8:16 AM
by Regan Thaw
Tags:
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Department of Arts & Culture
national monument flag project

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that he had taken note of the public discourse around the issue.

CAPE TOWN - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa appears to be listening to the criticism over his contentious move to spend more than R20 million on a flag pole project.

Mthethwa said that he had taken note of the public discourse around the issue.

He said that the process would be reviewed.

He initially defended the move, though, saying that his department was entrusted with promoting social cohesion.

The minister believes that a R22 million flag pole to be erected at Freedom Park in Tshwane is a good idea in this regard.

It's sparked outrage, with many saying that it's a waste of taxpayers' money.


This article first appeared on EWN : After criticism, Mthethwa says R22m flag project to be reviewed




