No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lobby group disputes claim that most illegal firearms were lost by legal owners

19 May 2022 1:42 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Crime
Illegal Firearms
Guns
Jonathan Deal
gun ownership
gun laws
Safe Citizen

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Safe Citizen founder Jonathan Deal.
  • It isn't true that the majority of firearms in criminal hands emanated from lawfully armed citizens, says lobby group Safe Citizen
  • Safe Citizen founder Jonathan Deal argues that instead of disarming legal gun owners, there needs to better policing and tighter firearm laws
Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Lobby group Safe Citizen has disputed claims suggesting that most guns in criminal hands originate from lawful private owners in the country.

Earlier this week, former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey told CapeTalk that most guns used in gang violence and mass shootings were once registered firearms but were stolen from or lost by the owners.

RELATED: Most guns used in Cape Flats killings 'can be traced back to legal owners'

Safe Citizen founder and national coordinator Jonathan Deal has challenged Vearey's claim, describing it as misleading and disingenuous.

Deal says there are various sources for guns in criminal hands and most of them originate from sources other than lawfully armed civilians.

The private citizen is not the overriding source of unlicensed guns in the country.

Jonathan Deal, Founder - Safe Citizen

According to Deal, these are some of the sources of illegal firearms in SA:

  • Firearms that enter the country from neighbouring territories
  • Firearms handed in by private owners during the various firearm amnesty periods
  • Firearms that have been around since pre-1994 from the arms caches of various political parties
  • Confiscated unlicensed firearms that are stolen from police stations
  • Firearms lost by or stolen from the South African National Defence Force
  • Firearms stolen from or lost by the private security industry

Deal says it's not correct to blame private gun owners for guns that find their way into criminal hands.

Safe Citizen encourages gun ownership as a tool to fight against crime and build safer communities.

"An underlying principle of Safe Citizen is that we say a lawfully armed citizen will assist in keeping the community," Deal says.

He argues that instead of disarming legal gun owners, there needs to better policing and tighter firearm laws.

Guns are a necessary and intrinsic part of a civilised society... We cannot legislate firearms out of the community, we can work together to tighten up firearm laws and to make this a very uncomfortable place for criminals.

Jonathan Deal, Founder - Safe Citizen

There are a number of very well-known sources for firearms coming into criminal hands.

Jonathan Deal, Founder - Safe Citizen

Probably more easy to trace is the thousands of firearms that have been handed in under the various amnesties by citizens for destruction which have then, through various channels in the police, found their way back into gangs.

Jonathan Deal, Founder - Safe Citizen



