No, sunscreen isn't the cause of coral bleaching events, says Rhodes prof

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Virtual Parenting Experience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amanda Rogaly
Today at 14:50
Music with Nicholas Joubert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicholas Joubert
Today at 15:10
Cape of Good Hope SPCA's 150th anniversary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 15:20
Swim4Survival endurance swimmer to do 100th Robben Island swim
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Howard Warrington
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Weather service gets new equipment to improve forecasts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
SA research leads to new WHO guidelines for improved TB treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francesca Conradie
Today at 16:20
Private companies taking on city roles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic
Today at 16:55
Stellenbosch students' protest march + SOUND
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:05
Nathi Mthetwa says department will review the planned flag + CLIP
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 17:20
Analysis: SARB rates decision + inflation figures
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johann Els - Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 17:45
Mediation can bring access and true justice to conflict resolution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Nelson
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lobby group disputes claim that most illegal firearms were lost by legal owners Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Safe Citizen founder Jonathan Deal. 19 May 2022 1:42 PM
Criminal charges not the answer in Stellenbosch urination saga, says researcher Presenter John Maytham chats to Mike Batley, the CEO of the Restorative Justice Centre. 19 May 2022 1:31 PM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Local
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Politics
Does South Africa need China to save Eskom? The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no. 19 May 2022 9:45 AM
'Abhorrent' truck driver suspended after viral video of reckless driving Presenter John Maytham chats to Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly. 19 May 2022 7:53 AM
Prescribed debts: When do you no longer have to pay? Zain Johnson spoke to Moeshfieka Botha about prescribed debt and when we are no longer obligated to pay. 19 May 2022 6:40 AM
View all Business
Cape Town city guide: seven things to do this weekend under R500 Despite it only being payday on Wednesday, that doesn’t mean you necessarily have to be bound to your couch because, let’s face it... 19 May 2022 11:17 AM
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
How much homework is too much for children? Homework is needed because children need to practice to develop the skills that they are exposed to at school, but can it get a bi... 19 May 2022 6:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
No, sunscreen isn't the cause of coral bleaching events, says Rhodes prof Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Peter Britz from Rhodes University's ichthyology and fisheries science department. 19 May 2022 12:12 PM
US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US. 18 May 2022 4:08 PM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
View all World
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

No, sunscreen isn't the cause of coral bleaching events, says Rhodes prof

19 May 2022 12:12 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
aquaculture
marine life
coral reefs
coral bleaching
Prof Peter Britz
ocean ecosystems

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Peter Britz from Rhodes University's ichthyology and fisheries science department.
  • While sunscreen can impact marine life, it's not the driving force behind coral bleaching events around the world
  • Rhodes University's Prof Peter Britz says climate change is the main cause of coral bleaching
Image copyright: sabangvideo/123rf.com

Toxins in some sunscreens may have a negative impact on marine life, but they are not the cause of mass coral bleaching events, says aquaculture and fisheries specialist Prof Peter Britz.

Britz, a professor in Rhodes University's ichthyology and fisheries science department, says climate change is the main cause of coral bleaching.

He says more scientific research around this could help save coral reefs from extinction.

The professor says there has been an increasing number of global ocean temperature anomalies which has resulted in more tropical reefs experiencing coral bleaching.

"In the bigger picture... the science is conclusive on coral reefs, it's really the global warming and we're getting increasing anomolies," he tells CapeTalk.

This is not the cause of coral bleaching. We really need to get this straight, the cause of coral bleaching is warm water events.

Prof Peter Britz, Professor - Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science - Rhodes University

We've had three major bleaching events associated with what we call temperature anomalies, which is when the temperatures are higher than the average temperatures in your average year.

Prof Peter Britz, Professor - Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science - Rhodes University

It's clearly temperature.

Prof Peter Britz, Professor - Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science - Rhodes University

Where tourists swim in the sea, is an infinitesimal, tiny percentage of covering coral reefs. So, they are absolutely not implicated in the bleaching... but all of these chemicals we use, including sunscreens, we don't know what their effects are, and with time these effects are coming out.

Prof Peter Britz, Professor - Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science - Rhodes University



19 May 2022 12:12 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
aquaculture
marine life
coral reefs
coral bleaching
Prof Peter Britz
ocean ecosystems

More from World

President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday

19 May 2022 1:09 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day

19 May 2022 10:42 AM

A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often overlooked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol

18 May 2022 4:08 PM

Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'

18 May 2022 2:56 PM

Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant

18 May 2022 10:39 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover

17 May 2022 11:26 AM

Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour

16 May 2022 3:31 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation

16 May 2022 3:14 PM

CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adults.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)

16 May 2022 12:46 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teen 'deliberately drove to Buffalo to kill black people' in US mass shooting

16 May 2022 10:53 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the news making headlines around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build

Business Local Politics

'Abhorrent' truck driver suspended after viral video of reckless driving

Business Local

After criticism, Mthethwa says R22m flag project to be reviewed

Local

EWN Highlights

Twin sister of man accused of murdering Tazne van Wyk takes the stand

19 May 2022 2:28 PM

Beitbridge fence contractors fight to hang on to their profits

19 May 2022 1:57 PM

WATCH LIVE: Gospel singer Deborah Fraser remembered at memorial service

19 May 2022 1:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA