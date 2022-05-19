No, sunscreen isn't the cause of coral bleaching events, says Rhodes prof





While sunscreen can impact marine life, it's not the driving force behind coral bleaching events around the world

Rhodes University's Prof Peter Britz says climate change is the main cause of coral bleaching

Toxins in some sunscreens may have a negative impact on marine life, but they are not the cause of mass coral bleaching events, says aquaculture and fisheries specialist Prof Peter Britz.

Britz, a professor in Rhodes University's ichthyology and fisheries science department, says climate change is the main cause of coral bleaching.

He says more scientific research around this could help save coral reefs from extinction.

The professor says there has been an increasing number of global ocean temperature anomalies which has resulted in more tropical reefs experiencing coral bleaching.

"In the bigger picture... the science is conclusive on coral reefs, it's really the global warming and we're getting increasing anomolies," he tells CapeTalk.

This is not the cause of coral bleaching. We really need to get this straight, the cause of coral bleaching is warm water events. Prof Peter Britz, Professor - Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science - Rhodes University

We've had three major bleaching events associated with what we call temperature anomalies, which is when the temperatures are higher than the average temperatures in your average year. Prof Peter Britz, Professor - Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science - Rhodes University

It's clearly temperature. Prof Peter Britz, Professor - Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science - Rhodes University