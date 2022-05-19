Streaming issues? Report here
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build

19 May 2022 10:51 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Housing
John Maytham
free housing
rdp houses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
ANC policy
Housing Policy
free houses
Edward Molopi
Socio-Economic Rights Institute

John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy.

In 2014, former Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu announced that the government intends to stop providing free houses.

Sisulu said it was unsustainable and led to entitlement.

Now, the ANC is considering a radical new housing policy for South Africa, the details of which are contained in a discussion document making the rounds in party circles, ahead of its policy conference later this year.

A row of newly built RDP houses. © geoffsp/123rf.com

RELATED: 'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'

The ANC proposes that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) provide special interest rates and tax incentives to people who want state housing.

The government will free up land to allow citizens to build their own homes, instead of waiting on a government project.

The ANC recommends that the state still provide free housing to vulnerable and special groups, including military veterans and people with disabilities.

John Maytham interviewed Edward Molopi, a research and advocacy officer at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute, about the proposed shift in policy (scroll up to listen).

The state… provides the land and services, and people will provide the top structure… People will choose the design they want… It will require less from the state… It will spend less…

Edward Molopi, Research and advocacy officer - Socio-Economic Rights Institute

RELATED: Making Cape Town affordable: 'If you control the land, you control the price'

Will people be able to afford to build? We’re looking at very poor people… Banks will not provide that amount of money to them… The policy document also talks about assisting people with rent…

Edward Molopi, Research and advocacy officer - Socio-Economic Rights Institute



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
