President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on 24 May.
Scholz came into office in December 2021.
It is his first official visit to South Africa, the Continent’s most industrialised economy.
His predecessor, Angela Merkel, called Africa "a priority" and introduced programmes such as the Compact with Africa to strengthen economic cooperation.
Germany has the largest economy in Europe and the fourth largest in the world.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz (scroll up to listen).
Better late than never… He was occupied from day one… fighting the corona pandemic… the Ukraine crisis… Now, Africa is back in the spotlight… The itinerary is not public yet.Daniel Pelz, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle
South Africa remains the most important partner of Germany in Africa… The bulk of German investment into Africa is going to South Africa. That is going to remain…Daniel Pelz, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle
He’s going to discuss South Africa’s stance on the war in Ukraine. Energy will be discussed…. looking for alternative sources [to Russia] …Daniel Pelz, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_179538090_south-africa-and-germany-two-flags-on-flagpoles-and-blue-sky.html?vti=n88m5gxblxm9ow3opy-1-31
