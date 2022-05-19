Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial
He looks young and bewildered. And yet, he killed an elderly Ukrainian for absolutely no reason whatsoever…John Maytham, presenter - Afternoon Drive on CapeTalk
A 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to murdering an unarmed, old Ukrainian man.
Vadim Shishimarin shot 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov while he was riding a bicycle.
Shishimarin “totally accepts guilt” and faces a lifetime in jail.
“I feel deeply sorry for him," said Shelipov’s wife.
"But for a crime like that; I can't forgive him."
Russia denies targeting civilians.
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist on Thursday.
He did it under orders… He also pleaded guilty… It’s absolutely a war crime to deliberately attack civilians. Ukraine says it has identified more than 10,000 war crimes.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
