Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Yes, 50-point rate hike is painful, but Sarb has to tackle inflation upfront' Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman after the South African Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase. 19 May 2022 6:43 PM
Lobby group disputes claim that most illegal firearms were lost by legal owners Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Safe Citizen founder Jonathan Deal. 19 May 2022 1:42 PM
Criminal charges not the answer in Stellenbosch urination saga, says researcher Presenter John Maytham chats to Mike Batley, the CEO of the Restorative Justice Centre. 19 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
View all Politics
Investec's full-year profits leap by more than 90% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 19 May 2022 7:06 PM
SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 19 May 2022 3:37 PM
Consumer Spending: What we’re seeing since the onset of Covid-19 Expect consumer spending in South Africa to remain volatile in the near future, says Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 19 May 2022 3:07 PM
View all Business
Cape of Good Hope SPCA celebrates 150th anniversary Chatting to Pippa Hudson, chief inspector of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Jaco Pieterse, shares details on their upcoming fundraisi... 19 May 2022 6:00 PM
Global Accessibility Awareness Day: How accessible is South Africa? John Perlman speaks to Alan Downey, executive director of Disability Info South Africa, on South Africa's accessibility issues for... 19 May 2022 5:10 PM
Cape Town city guide: seven things to do this weekend under R500 Despite it only being payday on Wednesday, that doesn’t mean you necessarily have to be bound to your couch because, let’s face it... 19 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all World
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial

19 May 2022 5:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
war crimes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
Ukraine War
Vadim Shishimarin
Oleksandr Shelipov

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

He looks young and bewildered. And yet, he killed an elderly Ukrainian for absolutely no reason whatsoever…

John Maytham, presenter - Afternoon Drive on CapeTalk

A 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to murdering an unarmed, old Ukrainian man.

Vadim Shishimarin shot 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov while he was riding a bicycle.

Shishimarin “totally accepts guilt” and faces a lifetime in jail.

Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com

RELATED: Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom

“I feel deeply sorry for him," said Shelipov’s wife.

"But for a crime like that; I can't forgive him."

Russia denies targeting civilians.

RELATED: ‘Putin doesn’t control himself anymore’

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist on Thursday.

He did it under orders… He also pleaded guilty… It’s absolutely a war crime to deliberately attack civilians. Ukraine says it has identified more than 10,000 war crimes.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

RELATED: Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine




19 May 2022 5:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
war crimes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
Ukraine War
Vadim Shishimarin
Oleksandr Shelipov

More from World

US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'

19 May 2022 5:48 PM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday

19 May 2022 1:09 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No, sunscreen isn't the cause of coral bleaching events, says Rhodes prof

19 May 2022 12:12 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Peter Britz from Rhodes University's ichthyology and fisheries science department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day

19 May 2022 10:42 AM

A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often overlooked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol

18 May 2022 4:08 PM

Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'

18 May 2022 2:56 PM

Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant

18 May 2022 10:39 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover

17 May 2022 11:26 AM

Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour

16 May 2022 3:31 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation

16 May 2022 3:14 PM

CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adults.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build

Business Local Politics

'Abhorrent' truck driver suspended after viral video of reckless driving

Business Local

Criminal charges not the answer in Stellenbosch urination saga, says researcher

Local

EWN Highlights

Mpho Moerane to be honoured with civic funeral on Sunday

19 May 2022 6:12 PM

Music fraternity highlights lack of support at Deborah Fraser’s memorial

19 May 2022 6:10 PM

Stellenbosch University students intensify calls for Theuns du Toit’s expulsion

19 May 2022 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA