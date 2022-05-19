Consumer Spending: What we’re seeing since the onset of Covid-19
Article by Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Two years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, an array of lockdowns and disruptions in various forms resulted in extremely volatile spending behaviour from consumers. And while South Africa’s economic recovery from the pandemic has been stronger than expected, a weaker global backdrop and domestic supply shocks are likely to slow the growth momentum, further putting strain on already suffering consumers. Of particular concern to consumers is the compounding effect of the interest rate hikes as well as the increasing fuel and energy prices.
Click here for articles from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show.
“Although the reality of job losses and economic pressure on consumers was anticipated, we struggled to see the evidence of this in our merchant spending and card issuing data. However, with time, the data starts building and we can look through the event-driven spikes,” says Isana Cordier, Head: Consumer Goods and Services Sector Coverage, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. “Looking at mobility data specifically, we can see a clear trend starting to emerge. It is evident from this data source that the Overall Retail Footfall to malls has been on a downward trend for the past two years since January 2020, whilst online retail search has stabilised since the initial increase witnessed, albeit at a higher level than at the onset of the pandemic.”
The data from Absa’s Merchant Spend Analytics up to March 2022 tells a story of a consumer that was holding firm, with increased spending in categories across the board since lockdowns eased. That said, we recognise the gap in the data is the cash trading in the system, and that cash is more difficult to track, bearing in mind that South Africa has a large cash economy.
“In our Absa Cash Collection business, we have however identified a similar trend to that witnessed in the mobility data, showing a decline in cash volumes processed, giving rise to a potential warning sign pertaining to the consumer’s financial health,” says Cordier. “Furthermore, during the month of April, we saw negative growth in our merchant spending data in some categories (including groceries), raising a further flag to our concern. The data, although still very limited, could suggest that economic pressure on consumers is mounting. Further pressure in terms of the fuel price hikes and the cost pressure building in the supply chains as a result, certainly paints a bleak picture on consumer health and economic outlook for South Africa,” Cordier adds.
In a nutshell, it seems the chicken has come home to roost. South Africa’s recovery from the impact of lockdowns looks like it might be a difficult one for most consumers, especially due to the compounding effect of the interest rate hikes as well as the increasing fuel and energy prices. Absa’s Economic Research believes that the Reserve Banks’ Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could add four additional hikes of 25bp in each of the next four MPC meetings, and a further 50bp in 2023 and 75bp more in 2024 while GDP growth is forecast at 2% this year and 1.7% next year.
All of this suggests South Africa’s consumer spending will remain volatile in the near future.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos2011/milkos201102165/159574692-concerned-female-buyer-doing-grocery-shopping-with-checklist-calculating-food-products-prices-standi.jpg
More from Business
Investec's full-year profits leap by more than 90%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.Read More
'Yes, 50-point rate hike is painful, but Sarb has to tackle inflation upfront'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman after the South African Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.Read More
SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Everything you need to know about becoming an auditor
Clement Manyathela speaks to auditors about what people need to know about the demanding but highly sought out profession.Read More
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build
John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy.Read More
Does South Africa need China to save Eskom?
The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no.Read More
'Abhorrent' truck driver suspended after viral video of reckless driving
Presenter John Maytham chats to Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly.Read More
Prescribed debts: When do you no longer have to pay?
Zain Johnson spoke to Moeshfieka Botha about prescribed debt and when we are no longer obligated to pay.Read More