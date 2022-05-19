Consumer Spending: What we’re seeing since the onset of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
19 May 2022
by Kabous le Roux
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Expect consumer spending in South Africa to remain volatile in the near future, says Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Article by Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Two years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, an array of lockdowns and disruptions in various forms resulted in extremely volatile spending behaviour from consumers. And while South Africa’s economic recovery from the pandemic has been stronger than expected, a weaker global backdrop and domestic supply shocks are likely to slow the growth momentum, further putting strain on already suffering consumers. Of particular concern to consumers is the compounding effect of the interest rate hikes as well as the increasing fuel and energy prices.

“Although the reality of job losses and economic pressure on consumers was anticipated, we struggled to see the evidence of this in our merchant spending and card issuing data. However, with time, the data starts building and we can look through the event-driven spikes,” says Isana Cordier, Head: Consumer Goods and Services Sector Coverage, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. “Looking at mobility data specifically, we can see a clear trend starting to emerge. It is evident from this data source that the Overall Retail Footfall to malls has been on a downward trend for the past two years since January 2020, whilst online retail search has stabilised since the initial increase witnessed, albeit at a higher level than at the onset of the pandemic.”

The data from Absa’s Merchant Spend Analytics up to March 2022 tells a story of a consumer that was holding firm, with increased spending in categories across the board since lockdowns eased. That said, we recognise the gap in the data is the cash trading in the system, and that cash is more difficult to track, bearing in mind that South Africa has a large cash economy.

“In our Absa Cash Collection business, we have however identified a similar trend to that witnessed in the mobility data, showing a decline in cash volumes processed, giving rise to a potential warning sign pertaining to the consumer’s financial health,” says Cordier. “Furthermore, during the month of April, we saw negative growth in our merchant spending data in some categories (including groceries), raising a further flag to our concern. The data, although still very limited, could suggest that economic pressure on consumers is mounting. Further pressure in terms of the fuel price hikes and the cost pressure building in the supply chains as a result, certainly paints a bleak picture on consumer health and economic outlook for South Africa,” Cordier adds.

In a nutshell, it seems the chicken has come home to roost. South Africa’s recovery from the impact of lockdowns looks like it might be a difficult one for most consumers, especially due to the compounding effect of the interest rate hikes as well as the increasing fuel and energy prices. Absa’s Economic Research believes that the Reserve Banks’ Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could add four additional hikes of 25bp in each of the next four MPC meetings, and a further 50bp in 2023 and 75bp more in 2024 while GDP growth is forecast at 2% this year and 1.7% next year.

All of this suggests South Africa’s consumer spending will remain volatile in the near future.




