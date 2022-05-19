Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'Yes, 50-point rate hike is painful, but Sarb has to tackle inflation upfront' Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman after the South African Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase. 19 May 2022 6:43 PM
Lobby group disputes claim that most illegal firearms were lost by legal owners Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Safe Citizen founder Jonathan Deal. 19 May 2022 1:42 PM
Criminal charges not the answer in Stellenbosch urination saga, says researcher Presenter John Maytham chats to Mike Batley, the CEO of the Restorative Justice Centre. 19 May 2022 1:31 PM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Investec's full-year profits leap by more than 90% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 19 May 2022 7:06 PM
SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 19 May 2022 3:37 PM
Consumer Spending: What we're seeing since the onset of Covid-19 Expect consumer spending in South Africa to remain volatile in the near future, says Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 19 May 2022 3:07 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA celebrates 150th anniversary Chatting to Pippa Hudson, chief inspector of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Jaco Pieterse, shares details on their upcoming fundraisi... 19 May 2022 6:00 PM
Global Accessibility Awareness Day: How accessible is South Africa? John Perlman speaks to Alan Downey, executive director of Disability Info South Africa, on South Africa's accessibility issues for... 19 May 2022 5:10 PM
Cape Town city guide: seven things to do this weekend under R500 Despite it only being payday on Wednesday, that doesn't mean you necessarily have to be bound to your couch because, let's face it... 19 May 2022 11:17 AM
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk's John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it's dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
Investec's full-year profits leap by more than 90%

19 May 2022 7:06 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Investec
Fani Titi
company results
Ninety One
Richard Wainwright
asset management

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.

Investec has reported a profit surge of almost 91% for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The private bank and wealth manager is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges and reports its results in pounds.

Image: @InvestecBank on Facebook

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by more than 100% to R10.56 (53.3p).

Funds under management (FUM) were up 9.2% to over R1 trillion (£63.8 billion).

Around 56% of Investec's operating profit is from South Africa with most of the balance coming out of the UK.

With operating profit now exceeding pre-pandemic levels, we look forward to taking this growth momentum into the coming year, ever mindful of the present challenges, but well positioned to seize the possibilities ahead.

Investec

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank Limited.

He asks whether the numbers for South Africa show that our "upper crust" investors are becoming a little more cautious.

Our results are very pleasing... Clearly they do reflect the history of the last 12 months to March, and so the important thing for the market is how people are feeling about the future, particularly in South Africa...

Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

Sitting here in London... they're forecasting inflation at between 7% and 9%... and South Africa's still at around 6%... but what you're seeing is business confidence remaining at low levels, so for us to have produced these results in that kind of environment is quite exceptional.

Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

Wainwright notes that high-net-worth clients in South Africa have been investing internationally for a number of years already.

"I think wealthy South Africans have been hedging their bets for some time... We've been very well-positioned to capture those kinds of international flows."

The focus in the country now needs to be on boosting business confidence and implementing structural reforms, he says.

For more detail, listen to the interview with Wainwright below:




