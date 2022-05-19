Streaming issues? Report here
A citizen-owned renewable energy solution to load shedding, starting with Jhb

19 May 2022 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
City Power
Johannesburg
Load shedding
The Money Show
Solar energy
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Green energy
Energy indaba
Clyde Mallinson
wind energy
Sanea

Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson details his proposal for citizen-owned solar and wind plants - on The Money Show

"Re-imagine Joburg's energy supply" is the theme of the city's upcoming Energy Indaba.

Currently Johannesburg's electricity distributor City Power is recording losses of around R300 million a year says energy analyst Clyde Mallinson.

This is due to a combination of so-called technical and non-technical losses including “outright theft” of electricity Mallinson told Sanea, the South African National Energy Association. (Read the Engineering News article here.)

RELATED: 'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at'

Mallinson argues that Joburg could put an end to load shedding by purchasing 80% of its wholesale electricity from large-scale, citizen-owned solar and wind plants at a much lower cost.

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield talks to the energy expert about his proposal.

Mallinson explains that he's using Johannesburg as an example partially because there's an Energy Indaba coming up. (He also lives there.)

"We need to do it in all the towns and cities in South Africa."

When City Power buys from Eskom and step down to the voltage of your suburb there are 'technical losses' of electricity. Then there are 'non-technical losses'... part of them are poor billing, part are people not paying their bills and the other part is people literally stealing electricity.

Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst

So when the dust has settled, City Power doesn't make a profit on its distribution business, it actually makes a loss, so when it comes to cross-subsidising other services by using these wonderful supposed profits from electricity sales, in the case of Johannesburg they actually make losses - that's the starting point.

Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst

The opposite side of the coin is profit if the City of Johannesburg could purchase up to 80% of its electricity needs from large-scale "outside the meter" wind and solar plants.

Mallinson says these could be anywhere in the country, starting with sites that already have the necessary permits.

If they were to do that, they would save somewhere between R3- and R4-billion a year on their wholesale purchases of electricity.

Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst

Mallinson's suggestion is that the citizens of Johannesburg subscribe to a bond that would be used to build these facilities, with poorer residents getting loans with favourable interest rate.

The plants would be professionally run he says, possibly even under the jurisdiction of City Power or Eskom themselves.

Whoever managed these plants would then pay dividends to the residents who'd subscribed to the bonds.

Listen to Mallinson's proposal in detail below:




