Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports





South Africa's citrus growers want an urgent update on government plans to address the ongoing challenges at ports both over the short- and longer-term.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to deliver his department’s budget speech in Parliament on Friday.

The industry is expected to export 170 million cartons of produce this season says the Citrus Growers' Association (CGA).

"However, if current issues at the ports continue to hamper citrus reaching key markets, it will have a severe impact on fruit quality and grower sustainability."

What's needed are concrete plans from the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and also Transnet themselves, says Chadwick.

We hear a lot of promises, like from the President at Sona, but we don't know exactly what that entails and when it's going to be put into action. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

We're wanting to know what are the short-term solutions being put into place in the ports, and then what are the longer-term solutions to address the infrastructure and equipment shortcomings. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

Chadwick notes that at the moment the ports are operating "pretty well" with not many vessels waiting offshore.

It shows that it can be done if everybody puts their shoulders to the wheel and works as efficiently as possible. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

He says there is ongoing dialogue with Transnet, who are working as hard as they can within their limitations.

If they had the tools they could seriously get the job done and that's really the request to the Minister - give them the tools so that they can get on with the job. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

The tools are really the cranes that work to off- and onload the containers on to the vessels, and the infrastructure around the port itself like roads... There were big investments that were planned for Durban port itself to increase the capacity at the terminal... more plug-in points for refrigeration... Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

There is discussion around the long-term solution which would include private sector participation Chadwick says.

