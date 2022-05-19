US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'
The Pentagon has released a video that some say is evidence of the existence of UFOs at the first congressional hearing into UFO sightings in half a century.
Military officials tasked with the investigations say they can explain most – not all – of the sightings.
RELATED: Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The Pentagon set up a task force to investigate UFOs, it redefined them as 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'. I’m not sure UAPs are going to catch on…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
There have been 11 near-misses of fast-moving lights or objects reported by US military aircraft. Are they aliens? Are these spaceships? It is possible, I suppose… but it is thought more likely that it is high-tech spying equipment developed by the likes of Russia or China, or even North Korea or Iran.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_9435658_funny-concept-of-alien-invasion.html?vti=nr1ndmd02q3yd8a56z-1-32
More from World
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
No, sunscreen isn't the cause of coral bleaching events, says Rhodes prof
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Peter Britz from Rhodes University's ichthyology and fisheries science department.Read More
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day
A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often overlooked.Read More
US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol
Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US.Read More
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'
Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten.Read More
Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet.Read More
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More