US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'





The Pentagon has released a video that some say is evidence of the existence of UFOs at the first congressional hearing into UFO sightings in half a century.

Military officials tasked with the investigations say they can explain most – not all – of the sightings.

Why do aliens not visit Earth very often? Because it is rated only one star. © fergregory/123rf.com

RELATED: Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The Pentagon set up a task force to investigate UFOs, it redefined them as 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'. I’m not sure UAPs are going to catch on… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent