Cape of Good Hope SPCA celebrates 150th anniversary
The Cape of Good Hope, which was established in 1872, is the founding society of the SPCA movement in South Africa and it will be hosting a fundraising gala dinner to celebrate it’s 150th birthday.
Chatting to Pippa Hudson, chief inspector of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Jaco Pieterse, shares details on their upcoming event.
The dinner is set to take place on 27 May, offers fantastic giveaways, auction prizes, a three-course dinner, complimentary champagne and wine sponsored by Durbanville Hills.
The black tie event proceeds will go towards funding South Africa's largest animal welfare organisation.
For the last ten years now, the SPCA has attended to and cared for 95,000 strays and 180,000 unwanted animals, our hospital treated over 130,000 sick, injured or dying patients.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
We hope to raise much-needed funds from this gala dinner, so that we can continue to rescue and protect animals.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Kfm 94.5’s Carl Wastie will be the host of the night at FNB Portside, Cape Town's tallest building.
Visit the Cape of Good Hope website on how you can purchase your Gala Dinner ticket.
This article first appeared on KFM : Cape of Good Hope SPCA celebrates 150th anniversary
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeofGoodHopeSPCA/photos/a.392152360806/10158176282150807
