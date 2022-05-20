Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Albie Sachs immortalised with Clooney Foundation Award
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:10
Skyrocketing cost of cooking oil & take a ways
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
joao de freitas
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Sullivan - Reporter at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Simphiwe Dana
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simphiwe Dana
Today at 10:47
Martin the Braai Guy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: creative class with Artjamming
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 16:20
US author Lionel Shriver - PRE-RECORD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lionel Shriver
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned?

20 May 2022 6:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
outbreak
smallpox
World Health Organization WHO
monkeypox

In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spain, Canada and the United States.

JOHANNESBURG - You've probably seen reports about Monekypox being detected in Italy and Sweden and cases being investigated in the United States and Canada. But what exactly is it?

Monkeypox is a virus from the same family as smallpox. It was first documented in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s and primarily came from animal-to-human transmission.

In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spain, Canada and the United States.

So far, two primary strains of the virus have been identified, the Congo strain - which has a 10% mortality rate, and the milder West African strain, which has a 1% mortality rate. The recent cases in the UK have all been the West African strain.

What does it look like and how does it spread?

The virus can be identified by a distinctive bumpy rash and the presence of a fever. The early symptoms include swelling of lymph nodes and general flu-like symptoms, such headache and lack of energy.

The incubation period of the disease ranges from five to 21 days and the symptoms usually last between two to four weeks.

While animal-to-human transmission is more common, human-to-human transmission is possible and occurs through contact with bodily fluids, lesions, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials.

The World Health Organization said there appeared to be a link between sexual contact and the spread of the virus.

How is it treated?

There is currently no known specific treatment for monkeypox, but the smallpox vaccinia vaccine has been shown to be affective in preventing the virus.

In 2019, a newer version of this vaccine was approved for monkeypox, but it is not widely available according to the WHO.

The spread has likely occurred because of the easing of travel restrictions after COVID and while experts have said it is not likely to cause the same scale of outbreak, it is important to be vigilant and take it seriously so it does not escalate.


This article first appeared on EWN : What is monkeypox and should we be concerned?




EWN Highlights

Stellenbosch University campus management urged to speed pace of transformation

20 May 2022 7:32 AM

Stellenbosch student arrested for rape expected back in court in June

20 May 2022 7:20 AM

DA lawyer says there is no 'grand conspiracy' against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

20 May 2022 7:17 AM

