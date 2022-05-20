Action group warns that slow govt response could lead to protests in eThekwini
- Emergency flood funding has still not been released in KZN, according to action group eThekwini Secure
- eThekwini Secure chair says failure to restore basic services in the region could see widespread protests "very, very soon"
The community action group eThekwini Secure has warned that a slow response in fixing flood-hit areas in eThekwini could lead to protest action.
Devasting floods in KwaZulu-Natal caused major infrastructure damage to various parts of eThekwini last month.
The deadly floods claimed 448 lives with another 88 people still missing.
Nearly 7,000 people have been left homeless and are being housed in 91 shelters in the region.
Of the 27,069 houses that were affected, 8,584 of them were totally destroyed.
The damage to public infrastructure is estimated at R25 billion.
RELATED: DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread
eThekwini Secure chairperson Imtiaz Syed claims flood relief funds have still not been released despite the national disaster declaration in KZN.
He says emergency funds are needed to urgently restore water supply to various areas facing water shortages.
Money is also required to begin restoring other basic services such as sanitation, electricity, and housing.
RELATED: War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
It's been more than a month without basic services in various parts of eThekwini and Syed fears that the government's slow action could spark protests across the metro.
"People are getting frustrated and people need answers," he warns.
The challenge that we have is that the president has declared it a national disaster, however, funding from national hasn't come through as yet, therefore we're between a rock and a hard place in terms of prioritisation.Imtiaz Syed, Chairperson - eThekwini Secure
The cause for concern for us, as eThekwini Secure, is that if these things are not addressed very soon, we are going to see protests rolling out across the entire eThekwini area very, very soon because people are getting frustrated and people need answers.Imtiaz Syed, Chairperson - eThekwini Secure
As much as the mayor, deputy mayor, and all of these people are going around and trying to keep people calm, it doesn't really speak to what they need which is basic services. Water and electricity need to be reinstated everything else is by the way.Imtiaz Syed, Chairperson - eThekwini Secure
We're facing some major water shortages up in the north and that's going to take anything from four to six months to recover from... We're seeing that the leaks along the line now need to be repaired and that's now the second stage of priority that's coming into play.Imtiaz Syed, Chairperson - eThekwini Secure
Source : @GCIS_KZN/Twitter
More from Local
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms
In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between 5pm and 10pm on Friday and that this would be repeated on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Justice Albie Sachs: Clooney Foundation award a huge honour to me, SA judiciary
Presenter Africa Melane chats to anti-apartheid activist and former ConCourt judge Albie Sachs.Read More
Ramaphosa orders Mthethwa to scrap R22m flag project
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa phoned him to seek counsel amid the backlash over the initiative which many South Africans rejected.Read More
Capetonians have until end of June to have historic municipal debt written off
Presenter Africa Melane chats to Siseko Mbandezi, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for finance.Read More
SABS to develop guidelines for production and use of vaping products
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Jodi Scholtz, the lead administrator at the South African Bureau of Standards.Read More
SA Weather Service to get major tech upgrades post-KZN flooding
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist at the University of Cape Town, about the South African weather Service technology upgrades.Read More
Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports
Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
A citizen-owned renewable energy solution to load shedding, starting with Jhb
Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson details his proposal for citizen-owned solar and wind plants - on The Money ShowRead More
'Yes, 50-point rate hike is painful, but Sarb has to tackle inflation upfront'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman after the South African Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.Read More