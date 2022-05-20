Capetonians have until end of June to have historic municipal debt written off





Struggling with your municipal debt?

You can apply for the City of Cape Town's debt write off incentive which is available until 30 June

The City of Cape Town's Siseko Mbandezi says the municipality has already written off more than R2 billion debt since May last year

Arrear debt that is older than 1 July 2018 will be written off when you enter into a payment arrangement with the municipality

© fizkes/ 123rf

Cape Town residents have until 30 June 2022 to apply for their historic municipal debt to be written off.

The City of Cape Town introduced a debt write-off incentive in May 2021 and has cancelled over R2 billion in debt thus far.

Siseko Mbandezi, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for finance, says the municipality can still write off another R2 billion before the end of June.

We've written [off] R2 billion and there is still another R2 billion worth debt that can still be written off. Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral committtee member for finance - City of Cape Town

Here's a breakdown of how the ebt write-off incentive works:

Residents who are struggling financially must agree to a debt payment arrangement for debt from 1 July 2018 to date

Once a payment plan has been agreed to, outstanding debt older than 1 July 2018 will be written off

However, historic debt will be reinstated if residents fail to make payments on the agreed payment arrangement

If you would like to enter into a payment arrangement, you must visit one of the municipality's walk-in centres

Check out the City of Cape Town website here to learn more about qualifying for debt to be written off

Mbandezi says standard debt management actions will apply to those residents who don't take advantage of the incentive, which ends on 30 June 2022.

He says the aim of the incentive is to inculcate a culture of payment among Cape Town's ratepayers.

This write-off incentive was introduced to the city last year in May in order to assist the residents that are struggling to pay off their municipal debt. Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral committtee member for finance - City of Cape Town

Residents are required to enter into a debt payment agreement with the city. Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral committee member for finance - City of Cape Town