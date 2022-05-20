Widow of slain cop Charl Kinnear 'disgusted' by plans to remove police security
- The family of murdered organised crime detective Charl Kinnear will lose their police protection at the end of May
- Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020
- His wife, Nicolette Kinnear, says that her family is once again being thrown to the wolves
The wife of slain organised crime detective, Charl Kinnear, says she is disgusted that the protection services provided to her family are being withdrawn.
Nicolette Kinnear was notified by the South African Police Service (SAPS) that police protection her family was allocated following her husband's assassination will be withdrawn at the end of the month.
RELATED: Widow of Charl Kinnear: I refuse to watch another police family go through this
The police security was due to be withdrawn in June last year but Nicolette fought to retain it.
Now the widow has been informed that the protection will be removed after a threat assessment was conducted by Head Office Crime Intelligence.
Her husband was shot and killed outside their Bishop Lavis home in September 2020 while investigating an alleged gun syndicate involving gang bosses and high-ranking officers.
RELATED: Kinnear killing exposes deep-rooted problems linked to SAPS and firearms control
Kinnear's security detail was removed months before his assassination. Nicolette says she still hasn't received any answers explaining why.
She tells CapeTalk that her family is once again being thrown to the wolves by police officials.
Nicolette says suspects that were arrested for their alleged involvement in Kinnear's killing and other charges have admitted to surveilling her family and planning several attempted attacks.
She says believes that her family is not safe.
I'm nothing short of being disgusted.Nicolette Kinnear
It was not only my husband, there were five or six different attacks planned on us as a family.Nicolette Kinnear
My kids have been followed, we've had people sitting outside of our doors, we had people rocking up at court.Nicolette Kinnear
The bottom line is that we are where we are today because my husband was doing his job. Our situation escalated to where it was because certain people with the organisation did not do their job. Is that my fault?Nicolette Kinnear
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
