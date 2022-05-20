Widow of slain cop Charl Kinnear 'disgusted' by plans to remove police security





The family of murdered organised crime detective Charl Kinnear will lose their police protection at the end of May

Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020

His wife, Nicolette Kinnear, says that her family is once again being thrown to the wolves

The wife of slain organised crime detective, Charl Kinnear, says she is disgusted that the protection services provided to her family are being withdrawn.

Nicolette Kinnear was notified by the South African Police Service (SAPS) that police protection her family was allocated following her husband's assassination will be withdrawn at the end of the month.

The police security was due to be withdrawn in June last year but Nicolette fought to retain it.

Now the widow has been informed that the protection will be removed after a threat assessment was conducted by Head Office Crime Intelligence.

Her husband was shot and killed outside their Bishop Lavis home in September 2020 while investigating an alleged gun syndicate involving gang bosses and high-ranking officers.

Kinnear's security detail was removed months before his assassination. Nicolette says she still hasn't received any answers explaining why.

She tells CapeTalk that her family is once again being thrown to the wolves by police officials.

Nicolette says suspects that were arrested for their alleged involvement in Kinnear's killing and other charges have admitted to surveilling her family and planning several attempted attacks.

She says believes that her family is not safe.

I'm nothing short of being disgusted. Nicolette Kinnear

It was not only my husband, there were five or six different attacks planned on us as a family. Nicolette Kinnear

My kids have been followed, we've had people sitting outside of our doors, we had people rocking up at court. Nicolette Kinnear