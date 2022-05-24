New book dives deeper into the ‘’Devilsdorp" killer investigations
Penned by senior investigator Captain Ben Booysen and Sunday Times' assistant editor Nicki Gules, "On The Devil Trail: How I Hunted Down The Krugersdorp Killers" gives deeper context to the investigation depicted in Showmax's true-crime docu-series "Devilsdorp".
Between 2012 and 2016, a series of mysterious killings took place in Krugersdorp, with the murders being claimed by a group called Electus Per Deus. This created a state of fear and shock throughout the country, inspiring the title of the show.
After many dead-end police investigations, Captain Ben 'Bliksem' Booysen was put on the case. With meticulous private eye work and detailed research, Booysen arrested the satanic murder culprits in 2016. Sunday Times' Nicki Gules co-authored the book detailing how Booysen put the killers behind bars.
Listen as Mandy Wiener chats to Nicki Gules about this compelling true crime story and how it differs from the documentary:
Gules applauds Booysen for his attention to detail and organization, wishing that there was a way to duplicate his meticulous detective skills.
He would take me through his investigative process and he's so talented, so good at what he does. I really wish we could clone himNicki Gules, Assistant Editor: News and Investigations, Sunday Times
For fans of "Devilsdorp", Gules mentions that the book dives deeper into Booysen's investigation and the details every step that the detective took before making the arrests in 2016. The book also outlines how the detective got into the minds of the killers in order to take down the culprits.
Wonderful things happen when book lovers meet!
The 10th annual Kingsmead College Book Fair made a welcome return on Saturday, 21st May after a two-year hiatus. Proudly sponsored by Standard Bank Wealth and Investment, the event brought book lovers together for an exciting day of inspiring exchanges and in-depth discussions with a host of remarkable authors and facilitators. Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment SA at Standard Bank was delighted by the turnout. “The Kingsmead Book Fair goes from strength to strength every year and it is a privilege for us to sponsor an event of this calibre,” she says. “We would like to thank everyone involved in making this year’s event such a huge success – from the organisers and volunteers to the authors, facilitators and every visitor who attended. Special thanks also to those who donated books for disadvantaged schools – your contribution will really make a difference.”
