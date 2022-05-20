Actress and presenter Crystal-Donna Roberts shares her playlist on CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Fast Fashion Is Killing Our Planet - How We Can Make A Difference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Phumi Körber
Today at 13:26
SA men's fashion week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Simon Deiner
Today at 13:32
Book Club: SA Festival of Children's Literature - 20th - 21st May
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darryl David
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - Early detection of breast cancer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Leora Seidel
Today at 14:50
Entertainment: What to watch on TV and streaming
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - BATTLEGROUND ANTARCTICA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiara Walters - Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
US author Lionel Shriver - PRE-RECORD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lionel Shriver
Today at 17:20
Remy Kloos is Cape Town's first South African to conquer Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse within 24 hours
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Remy Kloos
Today at 17:45
Music: Vaughn Ahrens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vaughn Ahrens
Latest Local
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between... 20 May 2022 11:30 AM
Justice Albie Sachs: Clooney Foundation award a huge honour to me, SA judiciary Presenter Africa Melane chats to anti-apartheid activist and former ConCourt judge Albie Sachs. 20 May 2022 11:05 AM
Action group warns that slow govt response could lead to protests in eThekwini Presenter Africa Melane chats to eThekwini Secure chairperson Imtiaz Syed. 20 May 2022 9:48 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
View all Politics
Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association. 19 May 2022 9:51 PM
A citizen-owned renewable energy solution to load shedding, starting with Jhb Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson details his proposal for citizen-owned solar and wind plants - on The Money Show 19 May 2022 8:29 PM
Investec's full-year profits leap by more than 90% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 19 May 2022 7:06 PM
View all Business
SABS to develop guidelines for production and use of vaping products Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Jodi Scholtz, the lead administrator at the South African Bureau of Standards. 20 May 2022 7:35 AM
Tips on how to compost food and garden waste at home Melanie Ludwig founding member the Organics Recycling Association of South Africa speaks to Zain Johnson on how to compost food an... 20 May 2022 6:38 AM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA celebrates 150th anniversary Chatting to Pippa Hudson, chief inspector of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Jaco Pieterse, shares details on their upcoming fundraisi... 19 May 2022 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it's dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Actress and presenter Crystal-Donna Roberts shares her playlist on CapeTalk

20 May 2022 10:53 AM
by Ayesha Yon
Tags:
#AnHourWith

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief: to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories!

South African actress and presenter, Crystal Donna Roberts is ready to take over our playlist on Sunday 22 May for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Tune into CapeTalk for awesome tracks from Lenny Kravitz, Karyn White and Ronan Keating.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The CapeTalk App | www.capetalk.co.za




More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

13 May 2022 4:40 PM

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries

6 May 2022 8:51 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

29 April 2022 8:21 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town musician Claire Phillips takes control of the CapeTalk playlist

21 April 2022 2:41 PM

Every Sunday, from 10am to 11am, we hand over control to our playlist to a well-loved Capetonian. This week it's Claire Phillips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

8 April 2022 1:39 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koekedoor's Chef Tiaan steps out of the kitchen, shares music faves on CapeTalk

1 April 2022 10:30 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk

25 March 2022 3:41 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress and model Boudine Ballem struts her stuff on CapeTalk's airwaves

17 March 2022 9:59 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood - from the waves to CapeTalk's airwaves

11 March 2022 9:49 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk

3 March 2022 1:23 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

