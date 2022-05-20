Actress and presenter Crystal-Donna Roberts shares her playlist on CapeTalk
South African actress and presenter, Crystal Donna Roberts is ready to take over our playlist on Sunday 22 May for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Tune into CapeTalk for awesome tracks from Lenny Kravitz, Karyn White and Ronan Keating.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The CapeTalk App | www.capetalk.co.za
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Cape Town musician Claire Phillips takes control of the CapeTalk playlist
Every Sunday, from 10am to 11am, we hand over control to our playlist to a well-loved Capetonian. This week it's Claire Phillips.Read More
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Koekedoor's Chef Tiaan steps out of the kitchen, shares music faves on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Actress and model Boudine Ballem struts her stuff on CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood - from the waves to CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More