Actress and presenter Crystal-Donna Roberts shares her playlist on CapeTalk





South African actress and presenter, Crystal Donna Roberts is ready to take over our playlist on Sunday 22 May for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Tune into CapeTalk for awesome tracks from Lenny Kravitz, Karyn White and Ronan Keating.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The CapeTalk App | www.capetalk.co.za