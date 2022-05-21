Visit the 2nd SA Festival of Children's Literature this weekend
This weekend, broaden your children’s minds with the 2nd SA Festival of Children’s Literature, which is running from Friday until Sunday in Somerset West.
Bianca Resnekov spoke to the director of the festival, Darryl David, about what can be expected at the festival and why the event is so important.
This festival, which takes place at the Heartlands Baby Sanctuary, is an opportunity to not only educate children and help build a love for reading, but also to expose them to the rich heritage of South Africa.
According to David, the event features a diverse collection of books in a variety of languages, including English, isiZulu, isiXhosa and Afrikaans.
Beyond just reading and storytelling, the event, which will be livestreamed, will also feature illustrators who will be showing their work and discussing their process.
David says he feels this event is so important to help children develop a love and interest in literature from a young age, which will help with their development and imagination throughout their lives.
If you want to inculcate reading in children, it can’t begin at 18 years, at 24 years old, it’s got to start very young.Darryl David, Director of SA Festival of Children’s Literature
The festival was started as a way to raise funds for the Heartlands Baby Sanctuary, so be sure to show support.
Listen to the audio for more.
