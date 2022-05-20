Mercedes-Benz sells for R2.2 billion – it is the world’s most expensive car
A 67-year-old Mercedes-Benz just fetched R2.2 billion (€135 million) at an auction, thereby becoming the world’s most expensive car, by far.
It was the “most remarkable car auction ever”, according to classic car auctioneers RM Sotheby’s.
RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
Rolls Royce set the previous record in 2021 for a car it custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z which went for R390 million.
In 2018, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was auctioned off for R76 million.
RELATED: Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'
In the most remarkable car auction ever conducted, RM Sotheby’s in association with @MercedesBenz, has sold one of the two famed 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupés to a private collector for €135,000,000. Making it the most valuable car in the world ever sold at auction in any category. pic.twitter.com/jutWeCgjq7— rmsothebys (@rmsothebys) May 19, 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70405614_mercedes-benz-logo-close-up-mercedes-benz-is-a-german-automobile-manufacturer-the-brand-is-used-for-.html?vti=mlp7iij6n2jnw1qcyx-1-101
