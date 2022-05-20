Mercedes-Benz sells for R2.2 billion – it is the world’s most expensive car





A 67-year-old Mercedes-Benz just fetched R2.2 billion (€135 million) at an auction, thereby becoming the world’s most expensive car, by far.

It was the “most remarkable car auction ever”, according to classic car auctioneers RM Sotheby’s.

The world's most expensive car is an old Merc. © kazick/123rf.com

RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

Rolls Royce set the previous record in 2021 for a car it custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z which went for R390 million.

In 2018, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was auctioned off for R76 million.

RELATED: Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'