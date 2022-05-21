Staff member sets up food garden at Groote Schuur Hospital
A staff member from the dietetics department at Groote Schuur Hospital has decided to improve nutrition for everyone at the institution by setting up his own vegetable garden on site.
The tube feeding operator, Keanan Collins, spoke on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham about this project to bring healthy food to the hospital.
Collins came up with the idea in November last year to set up a garden so that the hospital would have access to fresh fruit and vegetable for their kitchen.
The project was met with a number of complications, from the pandemic slowing the process to difficulties obtaining funds and a location to set up the garden, and even finding the right soil and learning how to best grow the plants.
Despite all of this, the garden is ready, producing food and Collins says he is constantly learning about how to improve the process.
Listen to the full audio for more.
