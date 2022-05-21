Concussed caracal is given a fresh start after hit and run in Newlands
NEWLANDS – A male caracal was brought into the Belmont Veterinary Hospital after being hit by a car in Rhodes Drive, Newlands earlier this month.
A passing motorist who witnessed the accident stopped and pick up the stunned animal. The vehicle that struck the cat allegedly drove away without stopping.
Belmont Veterinary Hospital informed the Cape of Good Hope SPCA who dispatched Wildlife Officer Jon Friedman.
CONCUSSION
X-rays showed that the animal sustained mild injuries and there were no signs of internal injury or fractures. The animal did show definite signs of having sustained a concussion.
The animal and its treatment was transferred to the SPCA’s Wildlife Unit.
After 72 hours of careful observation, the cat showed signs of improvement and recovery.
“He began eating well and responding to audio and visual stimulus and was recorded moving around his enclosure at night. After four days it was clear that he was ready for release back into his natural range,” said Friedman.
FRESH START
The caracal was released back into the wild on Thursday, 5 May.
“It is always inspiring to be able to see an injured animal recover enough to be released back into the wild, even more so when it is an animal which we don’t often encounter such as the elusive caracal cat. The fact that caracals are the last big predator species on the Cape Peninsula makes this recovery and release extra special.”
Caracal are found across the African continent through the Middle East, Central Asia, Pakistan and north-western India.
In Cape Town, caracals are impacted badly by increasing urbanisation.
Source : Cape of Good Hope SPCA
