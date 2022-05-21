Eskom has revised load shedding to Stage 4 following the start of a cold snap
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to stage 4, saying demand for electricity is higher than anticipated, causing some units to trip.
South Africa is in the grips of a cold snap with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing snowfall.
The cold weather has inevitably resulted in increased power usage.
Stage 4 will kick in at 1pm on Saturday and will remain in place until 10pm when it's expected to be suspended for the day.
Earlier this week, Eskom announced that stage 2 load shedding will be in place from 8am-10pm throughout the weekend.
The power utility confirmed that stage 4 power cuts will be implemented until 10pm on Sunday.
#Loadshedding will be increased to Stage 4 from 13:00 until 22:00 tonight. #Stage4 loadshedding will be implemented at 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow night. Demand is higher than anticipated, some units have tripped.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 21, 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143007561_a-young-girl-reading-a-book-at-night-with-candle-light-she-is-wearing-an-old-white-dress-dark-backgr.html?vti=lsmjjol8hs8qzf6hlo-1-85
