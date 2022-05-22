From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro
- Tresor is a DRC born African pop musician
- He was orphaned as a teenager and left DRC for South Africa after completing school
- He's now a multi-award winning artist having collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry
- Tresor is now contributing to a youth empowerment project to nurture the next crop of aspiring African musicians
Congolese-born music artist, Tresor is a multi-award-winning African musician who calls South Africa home.
Born, Mukengerwa Tresor Riziki, his personal journey from humble beginnings in Goma in eastern DRC wasn't an easy one, not in the slightest.
He was first introduced to music In the mid-1990s as a young boy, spending much of his spare time in a youth centre banging on drums and making music.
He lost his parents as a teenager, and then assumed many responsibilities as young man.
Despite life's obstacles placed before him, Tresor completed his schooling, knowing that he needed to leave the DRC in search of a better life.
He travelled through Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania before eventually arriving in South Africa in late 2007.
Once he settled in Durban, Tresor put into motion his dream of becoming a musician, a dream that didn't just happen overnight.
He worked as a car guard and other jobs to make ends meet.
Of course not having any knowledge of local language or English at that time, the only access of some sort of income I acquired was some odd jobs being a car guard, eventually doing some security guard work.Tresor - Congolese music artist
But by 2010, he started his own record label and talent management company.
I've been working on my music since I arrived here. and there've been quite a few other exciting things happening.Tresor - Congolese music artist
In 2022, at the age of 35, he now wants to help and nurture the next crop of aspiring African musicians.
Tresor signed up to contribute to the Jacquel Culture House (JCH) an empowerment project to help boost up-and-coming musicians.
A first of its kind in Africa, the project is a powerful empowerment platform for new artists looking to succeed in the music industry. The venture is launching several platforms, including a talent search, for up-and-coming musicians in their pursuit of success in the industry.
Outside of his work as a musician, he is an ambassador of the Nelson Mandela Children Fund and also a United Refugee Agency ambassador advocating for refugees rights.
Tresor spoke with CapeTalk presenter, Sara-Jayne King about his life journey.
Having travelled the journey as a young artist and not having as much knowledges early in my career, this project is an extension of something I really love and hold very dear to my heart.Tresor - Congolese music artist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
