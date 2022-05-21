Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation Eskom ramped up loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Saturday which is expected to last until 10pm on Sunday night. 21 May 2022 6:43 PM
Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province The weather service has issued a level 10 warning for torrential rain, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of the KZN. 21 May 2022 6:21 PM
Cold weather sets in as parts of South Africa experience first winter snowfall Snow fell over high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, and the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu Natal and Lesotho. 21 May 2022 12:14 PM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
View all Politics
Mercedes-Benz sells for R2.2 billion – it is the world’s most expensive car RM Sotheby's sold the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé for €135 million to a private collector. 20 May 2022 3:24 PM
Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away! Lester Kiewit interviews Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries. 20 May 2022 12:52 PM
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between... 20 May 2022 11:30 AM
View all Business
From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle. 21 May 2022 2:12 PM
Visit the 2nd SA Festival of Children's Literature this weekend Bianca Resnekov spoke to the Director of SA Festival of Children’s Literature, Darryl David about what can be expected at the fest... 21 May 2022 1:44 PM
Staff member sets up food garden at Groote Schuur Hospital The tube feeding operator, Keanan Collins, spoke on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham about this project to bring healthy food... 21 May 2022 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation

21 May 2022 6:43 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet & Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Snow
Severe weather
torrential rains
#LoadShedding
cold snap

Eskom ramped up loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Saturday which is expected to last until 10pm on Sunday night.

Eskom on Saturday ramped up load shedding to stage 4, saying demand for electricity was higher than anticipated, causing some units to trip.

South Africa is in the grips of a cold snap with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing snowfall.

The cold weather has inevitably resulted in increased power usage.

On Saturday, the South African weather service issued a severe weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal as torrential rain and strong winds could trigger floods and mudslides in the province.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantha says at the moment, they're unable to meet the country's energy demands.

"Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We currently have 3805 Megawatts of planned maintenance, while another 16 000 Megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," says Mantshantsha.

Parts of the country also recorded its first snowfall of 2022 as temperatures plummet in several provinces across South Africa.

The high-lying areas of the KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho recorded heavy snowfall with large areas blanketed in white.

The Sani Pass, a mountain pass which connects the west of KwaZulu-Natal with Lesotho resembles a winter wonderland courtesy of heavy overnight snowfall.

Further snowfall is expected in the region with the mercury expected to drop well below zero overnight.

Meanwhile, in Gauteng traffic officals have warned motorists to be cautious on the road.

The South African weather service is monitoring a potential risk of flooding in the low-lying areas of Gauteng, particularly in the City of Johannesburg.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation




