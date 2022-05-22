Evacuations begin as torrential rains lash flood battered KZN
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government has started evacuating people from parts of Durban as torrential rains intensify.
The province is on high alert as certain areas have been identified as being in danger and some are already flooding.
The province is still reeling from floods last month where over 450 people died.
The Office of Premier Sihle Zikalala has sent out warnings to the communities in the southern parts of Durban and areas known as the Durban Basin such as Umlazi, Wentworth and Isipingo.
The province has evacuated 190 people from Tehuis to the SJ Smith Hall.
The rain in kzn again… this is one of the complex in Umdloti☹️ pic.twitter.com/3UHI8UeM3K— Sigujana 𓃬 (@Sigujana_ZA) May 22, 2022
The South African National Defence Force has also helped move people from the Othongaghi water area.
The province has urged communities near riverbanks to evacuate immediately if they notice levels rising.
This article first appeared on EWN : Evacuations begin as torrential rains lash flood battered KZN
Source : Garrith Jamieson/ALS Ambulance Service
