Remy Kloos summits Mount Everest & Mount Lhotse in 24 hours to achieve rare feat
- Remy Kloos became the first South African to summit Mount Everest and Mount Lohotse in 24 hours
- She's the first South African woman to climb Lohotse
- Her first major summit was Kilimanjaro in 2017
- Lohotse is the fourth highest mountain the world at 8516 metres after Everest, K2 and Kangchenjunga
Remy Kloos was only 17 when she was diagnosed with depression, and desperately needed to find a coping mechanism to better manage her mental health.
She discovered the sport of mountain climbing and immediately found what she was looking for.
In 2017 she achieved her first major summit, conquering Mount Kilimanjaro which came as a turning point in her fight for mental health.
By 2019 she had already completed four of the seven continental summits, and was setting her sights on climbing them all, including what sounded like an impossible goal of tackling two major Himalayan summits back to back in a 24-hour period.
But it turns out that impossible, it was not.
Kloos recently summited both the highest mountain on Earth, Mount Everest and its near neighbour Mount Lhotse within 24 hours.
Lohotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world, standing at 8516 metres, after Everest, K2 and Kangchenjunga.
In doing so, she became the first South African to conquer the double, and the first South African woman ever to climb Lhotse.
She spoke to CapeTalk presenter, Pippa Hudson about her latest achievement.
We were extremely lucky with the weather. Obviously temperatures are freezing, dropping down to -30, -40, but the wind has been low which is the big, challenging factor.Remy Kloos - South African adventurer
When the sun comes out, the extreme heat has been more of a challenge.Remy Kloos - South African adventurer
Mountains are my home. I don't know what it is, but I feel like I'm dancing up the mountain all the time.Remy Kloos - South African adventurer
When I summitted Everest, I spent 45 minutes which is really long. I managed to capture some beautiful imagesRemy Kloos - South African adventurer
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
