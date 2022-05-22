Rescue teams scramble to evacuate KwaZulu-Natal residents affected by floods
CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal government says its resources have been stretched thin as it tries to limit the impact of the floods on residents and infrastructure.
Heavy overnight rain resulted in rising flood waters in parts on the province, particularly in the Durban area.
The provincial government called an impromptu briefing on Sunday where disaster management teams as well as MECs and mayors of several districts gave an update on rescue operations.
Residents living at the Lazy Lizard building here in uMdloti, were evacuated after they were stranded since yesterday, the building was previously affected during last month’s flooding. @ewnreporter #KZNfloods pic.twitter.com/oCFEXhIurp— Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) May 22, 2022
Search and rescue operations are underway in uMldoti, north of Durban, the area was affected by yesterday’s heavy rains. The rain comes at a time where the province is recovering from last months’s devastating floods which claimed over 450 lives. #KZNFloods -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/mbrwdrDd0x— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2022
The communities of Umlazi, Wentworth, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Umdloti and Tongaat have been some of the hardest hit.
Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to move to higher ground.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance, Sipho Hlomuka urged resident to evacuate the area if asked to do so by search and rescue personnel.
"The lives that we lost in the previous disaster, is not something that we are proud of. That's why we have activated disaster management teams because we are proactive. We are alerting our people to ensure that they are in the safer zones," says Hlomuka.
Kevin Govender has been affected for the second time by the #KZNFloods, and says he plans leaving uMdloti for good this time around. #KZNFloods2022 pic.twitter.com/3BPZmIh3GJ— Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) May 22, 2022
On Saturday, the South African weather services issued a level 10 red warning of torrential rain and strong winds which battered the coastline overnight.
It's been barely a month since more than 450 people died in devastating floods in the province.
Rescue teams are now scrambling to evacuate as many residents to higher ground in a desperate bid to avoid a repeat of the April disaster.
🌧️Cut-off low weakened significantly today but rain will continue along the KZN coast (especially in Ethekwini) and in the central and eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Weather conditions are expected to improve from tomorrow (Monday 23 May 2022) in most areas. pic.twitter.com/HPWqSdaU3m— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 22, 2022
According to the latest report from the South African weather service, rain will continue along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, particularly in the Durban area throughout Sunday.
Weather conditions are expected to improve from Monday 23 May 2022.
This article first appeared on EWN : Rescue teams scramble to evacuate KwaZulu-Natal residents affected by floods
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso
More from Local
Eskom confirms Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented throughout the week
Eskom says a continued shortage of generation capacity is the reason for implementing Stage 2 loadshedding from 5-10pm this week.Read More
Citizens grapple with inconsistent bouts of loadshedding as stage 3 kicks in
Eskom ramped up loadshedding to stage 3 from 4pm on Sunday until 10pm in the evening.Read More
Remy Kloos summits Mount Everest & Mount Lhotse in 24 hours to achieve rare feat
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mountain climber, Remy Kloos.Read More
Evacuations begin as torrential rains lash flood battered KZN
KwaZulu-Natal is still reeling from floods last month when over 450 people died.Read More
Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation
Eskom ramped up loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Saturday which is expected to last until 10pm on Sunday night.Read More
Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province
The weather service has issued a level 10 warning for torrential rain, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of the KZN.Read More
Cold weather sets in as parts of South Africa experience first winter snowfall
Snow fell over high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, and the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu Natal and Lesotho.Read More
Eskom has revised load shedding to Stage 4 following the start of a cold snap
Eskom says some units have tripped due to demand for electricity being higher than anticipated.Read More
Concussed caracal is given a fresh start after hit and run in Newlands
A passing motorist who witnessed the accident stopped and pick up the stunned animal. The vehicle that struck the cat allegedly drove away without stopping.Read More