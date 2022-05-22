Rescue teams scramble to evacuate KwaZulu-Natal residents affected by floods





CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal government says its resources have been stretched thin as it tries to limit the impact of the floods on residents and infrastructure.

Heavy overnight rain resulted in rising flood waters in parts on the province, particularly in the Durban area.

The provincial government called an impromptu briefing on Sunday where disaster management teams as well as MECs and mayors of several districts gave an update on rescue operations.

Residents living at the Lazy Lizard building here in uMdloti, were evacuated after they were stranded since yesterday, the building was previously affected during last month’s flooding. @ewnreporter #KZNfloods pic.twitter.com/oCFEXhIurp — Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) May 22, 2022

Search and rescue operations are underway in uMldoti, north of Durban, the area was affected by yesterday’s heavy rains. The rain comes at a time where the province is recovering from last months’s devastating floods which claimed over 450 lives. #KZNFloods -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/mbrwdrDd0x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2022

The communities of Umlazi, Wentworth, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Umdloti and Tongaat have been some of the hardest hit.

Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to move to higher ground.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance, Sipho Hlomuka urged resident to evacuate the area if asked to do so by search and rescue personnel.

"The lives that we lost in the previous disaster, is not something that we are proud of. That's why we have activated disaster management teams because we are proactive. We are alerting our people to ensure that they are in the safer zones," says Hlomuka.

Kevin Govender has been affected for the second time by the #KZNFloods, and says he plans leaving uMdloti for good this time around. #KZNFloods2022 pic.twitter.com/3BPZmIh3GJ — Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) May 22, 2022

On Saturday, the South African weather services issued a level 10 red warning of torrential rain and strong winds which battered the coastline overnight.

It's been barely a month since more than 450 people died in devastating floods in the province.

Rescue teams are now scrambling to evacuate as many residents to higher ground in a desperate bid to avoid a repeat of the April disaster.

🌧️Cut-off low weakened significantly today but rain will continue along the KZN coast (especially in Ethekwini) and in the central and eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Weather conditions are expected to improve from tomorrow (Monday 23 May 2022) in most areas. pic.twitter.com/HPWqSdaU3m — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 22, 2022

According to the latest report from the South African weather service, rain will continue along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, particularly in the Durban area throughout Sunday.

Weather conditions are expected to improve from Monday 23 May 2022.

This article first appeared on EWN : Rescue teams scramble to evacuate KwaZulu-Natal residents affected by floods