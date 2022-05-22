



CAPE TOWN - Eskom ramped up loadshedding to stage 3 from 4pm on Sunday until 10pm in the evening.

The power utility earlier in the day downgraded the frequency of power cuts to stage 2 from 8am on Sunday, after some of its generating units returned to service.

Eskom has been implementing inconsistent stages of loadshedding in an effort to preserve its emergency reserves.

The state-owned entity is expecting a supply of diesel from a ship that is expected to dock on Monday.

Citizens will have to grapple with inconsistent bouts of power cuts until its diesel stocks are replenished.

It's been reported that Eskom burns through at least 2 million litres of diesel a day in a bid to keep the lights switched on in South Africa.

#Loadshedding is a controlled process that responds to unplanned events in order to protect the electricity power system from a total blackout pic.twitter.com/gLrvXNRaeo — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 22, 2022

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says South Africans can help by reducing their electricity usage.

"Currently there is 4000 megawatts that is on planned maintenance. Another 14 500 megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom will continue to monitor the system, adjust and communicate changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch of all non-essential items," says Mantshantsha.

This article first appeared on EWN : Citizens grapple with inconsistent bouts of loadshedding as stage 3 kicks in