Eskom confirms Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented throughout the week
CAPE TOWN - South Africans will have to contend with more power cuts this week, as Eskom on Sunday confirmed that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5pm-10pm throughout the week.
In a statement, the power utility says due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, it's forced to implement loadshedding during the week.
The state-owned entity also warned there is a possibility that power might need to be implemented outside of planned hours.
#PowerAlert2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 22, 2022
Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/E40GBxaAjs
The ailing power utility also says it's expecting a supply of diesel from a ship which is expected to dock on Monday, which will help meet electricity demand.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom confirms Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented throughout the week
Source : Pixabay.com
