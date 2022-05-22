



CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight, Reagen Allen, says the province will reintroduce the system for the anonymous reporting of illegal firearms.

His comments come as incidents of gang violence flare up in several communities on the Cape Flats, particularly in Manenberg and Heideveld.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media of a group of men firing at each other in Manenberg.

In the video, the men appear to be using an automatic weapon.

As received 19/5/22

SHOOTING ALERT ❗️

CAPE TOWN

MANENBERG#gangviolence

Please Avoid the Area

If you a Resident then

Stay Indoors..@SAPoliceService

are monitoring the situation.#WC-CANT pic.twitter.com/xXUEK9DXYB — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) May 19, 2022

The police's anti-gang unit and other services have been deployed to the areas to monitor the volatile situation.

Allen says residents are living in fear as the use of guns by criminals have increased.

"The current situation is unacceptable, as our residents cannot be held hostage by a criminal element whose only intent is to instill fear in our communities. Criminals must know that they will not be able to rest. To further combat the shootings that are occurring in various communities, we will be reintroducing our rewards system for the anonymous reporting of where illegal firearms can be found," says Allen.

This article first appeared on EWN : Western Cape to reintroduce reward system for the reporting of illegal firearms