Bringing home a rescue dog? Behaviourist Storm Freestone has some advice for you





"Adopt, don't shop" - households have are constantly encouraged to adopt rescue pets instead of buying puppies from pet stores or breeders

However, rescue dogs come with their own set of needs, says dog behaviour specialist Storm Freestone

Freestone shares some of his expert advice during a Q&A with listeners on CapeTalk

Image: © retbool/123rf.com

Families are often encouraged to opt for adoption when welcoming a new furry friend into their home.

If you're taking in a rescue dog, it's important to understand the dog's needs so that they feel most comfortable.

An important part of the adjustment is socialising the dog from the start of their new chapter.

Dog behaviour specialist Storm Freestone says early socialisation is key to ensuring a dog's long-term behavioural wellness.

Freestone is a behaviourist and owner of Splendid K9, a Cape Town-based company with a team of experts trained in animal behaviour and animal learning,

Unlike traditional dog trainers, Freestone says his work is less about controlling animals and more about figuring out their needs.

A trainer works more with obedience, a behaviourist is there to read the situation and apply accordingly. Storm Freestone, Behaviorist - Splendid K9

He says creating a stable environment for the dog is a crucial part of the adjustment period.

This includes establishing a set routine, and rewarding the behaviours you want.

Freestone answers a range of questions in the audio above, from toilet training, aggression, and breeding.

It's more to understand the needs of dogs in general and breed-specific needs, and then to utilise that so they feel most comfortable. Storm Freestone, Behaviorist - Splendid K9

I think each breeds suits another person differently. Storm Freestone, Behaviourist - Splendid K9

I would promote the idea of rescuing rather than going in and buying a dog. Storm Freestone, Behaviourist - Splendid K9