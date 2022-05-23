Coke unveils new UK bottle cap to curb pollution - but not everyone is buying it
- Coca-Cola has started rolling out new plastic bottles with attached caps in the UK
- The company's brand-new bottles have plastic caps that don't come off in a bid to tackle recycling concerns
- However, many people don't feel the move isn't enough to respond to the global issue of plastic waste
Coca-Cola is changing its plastic drink bottles in an effort to address recycling concerns.
The bottle cap doesn't come off of the new coke bottles that have been unveiled in the United Kingdom.
By tethering the caps to the bottle, the company is hoping that no cap gets left behind when bottles are recycled.
Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman says the twisted caps often end up in landfills after being discarded or littered.
Coke wants to encourage customers to recycle caps with the bottles.
"Our innovative new design means that the cap stays connected to the bottle after opening, reducing the potential for it to be thrown away while still giving our customers the experience they know and love," the company says in a statement.
The new attached caps will be introduced to 1.5l bottles of Fanta, Diet Coke and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar.
The switch is set to be completed for all plastic bottles across Coca‑Cola Great Britain’s entire range by early 2024
Despite the company's eco-friendly efforts, some environmentalists don't believe that Coco-Cola is doing enough to combat the global plastic pollution crisis.
Instead of concentrating on recycling, Coca-Cola is being urged by to stop producing plastic bottles and switch to reusable packaging.
The soft drinks company has been criticised by some on social media, including environmental group Greenpeace USA.
At the same time, there are also concerns that the tethered plastic bottle caps will not be comfortable to drink from.
Coke: These bottles have caps that stay attached.— Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) May 18, 2022
World: This is a distraction. We are drowning in Cokes pollution and this will not change that. Coke must reduce plastic production by doubling its reuse and refill packaging to 50% by 2030.https://t.co/hEPeOr6MRx
I really wish glass bottles would come back in fashion. Healthier, tastier, easier to recycle, more useful when recycled, just looks and sounds cool...— Adam (@Lobby_Loiterer) May 21, 2022
Oh for Pete's sake just eliminate plastic bottles. Try being a responsible company. @CocaColaCohttps://t.co/VMCm2HhTZ2— Unegv Ugidali (@UnegvUgidali) May 22, 2022
@CocaCola MAYBE ditch Plastic and go BACK to the glass bottles instead of adding MORE plastic bits to the bottle. Most places that recycle the bottles REQUIRE the caps to be removed and separated anyway!https://t.co/8ey2ZXYSD4— Commander BunBun 🏴🇨🇦 supports 🇺🇦 (@cadburybunny) May 20, 2022
To @CocaCola - Stop using plastic bottles. Trust me, we’re still addicted to it even in a can or a glass bottle. https://t.co/d2MbxS8Tcm— stephklein (@stephklein) May 20, 2022
Globally, only 9% of the plastic ever produced has been recycled. The better answer would seem to be to stop plastic bottles and stick with the aluminum cans they already make. @CocaCola #grenwashing #plasticpollution#Aluminum @AluminumNews #recyclinghttps://t.co/9QGgqbJa8O— Arthur Guerrero (@TBonePickinz) May 20, 2022
Source : https://www.coca-cola.co.uk/sustainability/packaging-and-recycling/coca-cola-cuts-waste-with-attached-caps
