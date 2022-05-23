A campus crisis: How do we tackle the sex assault scourge at SA universities?
It's almost a week since a woman claiming to be a University of Cape Town student went public with her claims that she was raped by a professor at the institution.
Via an anonymous Twitter account, @RAPEDUCT1 alleges that she was raped by a staff member on university premises and that she was instructed not to report the matter.
Police have confirmed that a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm is being investigated and no arrests have been made.
It follows the arrest of a Stellenbosch University student last week, who is accused of rape, and who has been banned from residence pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO of Higher Health about incidents of rape and sexual violence at universities in South Africa.
Im a UCT student raped by a UCT professor on UCT premesis. I reported thus to UCT & for months they failed to act/suspend rapist. UCT has instructed me to not report the matter & keep it "internal". I received threats from rapist. I'm in witness protection.— RAPED@UCT (@RAPEDUCT1) May 18, 2022
It's not just about UCT and Stellenbosch - it's a problem that exists everywhere, in every part of society.Prof Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO - Higher Health
The data coming from higher education in the United States, the UK, Brazil, India is that this is a pandemic affecting young people in the education system a lot.Prof Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO - Higher Health
We need to understand the social-economic, the psycho-social issues that's leading to why we're suffering so much with sexual violence.Prof Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO - Higher Health
Where we need to be stronger is, with the policy on GBV.Prof Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO - Higher Health
We've become the first in Africa to launch a GBV policy in higher education - we talk about safer campuses and safer residences.Prof Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO - Higher Health
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/uct_University_of_Cape_Town_.html?prf=1&sti=m8e4q1dhxp1x8qiv78|&mediapopup=137809942
