Home
arrow_forward
Local

'The system is failing our people,' says EFF on the murder of a Mthatha woman

23 May 2022 1:19 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
EFF
SAPS
Mthatha
Singwa Namhla Mtwa

Mandy Wiener spoke to Economic Freedom Fighters Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana, about this case and why the EFF has decided to March.

The EFF has planned to march in Mthatha on Monday to demand justice for the murder of Singwa Namhla Mtwa, who was shot nine times on 21 April.

Mandy Wiener spoke to EFF chairperson for the Eastern Cape, Yazini Tetyana, about this case and why the EFF has decided to March.

Tetyana said that “the system is failing our people,” and believes that SAPS is not doing enough to solve this case.

So far, no arrests have been made but the attention of the police has turned to Mtwa’s boyfriend after the family discovered disturbing messages from him on her phone.

The purpose of this march according to Tetyana is to see this case moved as there have been allegations that the police station the case is currently being in investigated at has connections with the alleged perpetrator.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'The system is failing our people,' says EFF on the murder of a Mthatha woman




