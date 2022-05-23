They don't care, they don't do their job - rape survivor Andy Kawa slams police
- Andy Kawa was abducted and gang-raped on the Port Elizabeth beachfront in December 2010
- Last month, the ConCourt found that the police investigation into the crime had been below standard and negligent
It's been 12 years since businessperson, Andy Kawa, was abducted and gangraped on a beach in Gqerberha.
The attack was brutal and opportunistic and Kawa's attackers were never found.
Kawa detailed the horrific assault and her subsequent dealings with the police tasked with investigating the crime in her book Kwanele, Enough!
Kawa took the police to court for failing to investigate her case properly and last month, she won, after years of legal wrangling, the ConCourt found her in favour.
The victory has been hailed as a victory for others who have suffered as a result of poor police work.
Kawa tells Pippa that while she is pleased with the outcome of the case, the police's negligence in the handling of cases of geder-based violence continues:
I have to wait and see what the police now do and how they change their systems of dealing with gender-based violence.Andy Kawa, Activist and author
It puts a responsibility on the police to investigate cases of GBV and that they can be liable where their actions or failure act reasonably and diligently can cause harm.Andy Kawa, Activist and author
Their handling of cases of rape and GBV hasn't changed ... they don't have the tools for the investigation.Andy Kawa, Activist and author
They do not care, they do not do their job.Andy Kawa, Activist and author
Source : Andy Kawa
