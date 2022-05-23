Dis-Chem announces great results, record-breaking revenues

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
They don't care, they don't do their job - rape survivor Andy Kawa slams police Rape survivor and activist Andy Kawa speaks to Pippa Hudson about her legal victory 12 years after her horrific ordeal. 23 May 2022 4:30 PM
South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group. 23 May 2022 1:48 PM
'The system is failing our people,' says EFF on the murder of a Mthatha woman Mandy Wiener spoke to Economic Freedom Fighters Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana, about this case and why the EFF has deci... 23 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
Winde says Hawks must probe allegations against Western Cape speaker Mnqasela Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 23 May 2022 8:34 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”. 23 May 2022 7:52 PM
Netcare reports 29% growth in interim earnings – declares 20 cents dividend Ray White interviews Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare. 23 May 2022 7:37 PM
Dis-Chem announces great results, record-breaking revenues Ray White interviews Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies. 23 May 2022 6:52 PM
View all Business
Bringing home a rescue dog? Behaviourist Storm Freestone has some advice for you Morning Review host chats to dog behaviour specialist Storm Freestone. 23 May 2022 1:08 PM
From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle. 22 May 2022 7:37 AM
Top tips for planning a family vacation that will not kill your bank account Relebogile Mabotja is joined by travel writer, Gabbi Brondani, to give us the best tips for an affordable family vacation. 22 May 2022 7:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor. 22 May 2022 12:04 PM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips 23 May 2022 6:07 PM
Coke unveils new UK bottle cap to curb pollution - but not everyone is buying it Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the interne... 23 May 2022 12:20 PM
Où est la moutarde? France says weather and war to blame for Dijon shortage Is mustard going the way of Marmite? What's behind the shortage of Dijon mustard in French supermarkets? 23 May 2022 10:42 AM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often over... 19 May 2022 10:42 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand wha... 23 May 2022 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Dis-Chem announces great results, record-breaking revenues

23 May 2022 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Dis-Chem
dis-chem results
company results
Rui Morais
Dis-Chem Pharmacies

Ray White interviews Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

Dis-Chem on Monday reported record revenues of R30.4 billion in the year ending on 28 February 2022.

It is the first time in the group’s history that it has breached the R30 billion revenue mark.

The company reported headline earnings per share of 99.2 cents, up 27.6% on the amount in2021.

It declared a final dividend of 20.2 cents per share.

© fashionanatomy/123rf.com

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies (scroll up to listen).

We have seen some normalisation in trading patterns… recovery of larger and regional malls…

Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem Pharmacies

Baby City… has a lot of brand equity…

Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem Pharmacies

Covid-19… people are handling it like colds and flu…

Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem Pharmacies

We’ve just launched Dis-Chem medical insurance… a good opportunity for us.

Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem Pharmacies



23 May 2022 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Dis-Chem
dis-chem results
company results
Rui Morais
Dis-Chem Pharmacies

More from Business

Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 7:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netcare reports 29% growth in interim earnings – declares 20 cents dividend

23 May 2022 7:37 PM

Ray White interviews Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It is tough to represent SA at WEF in Davos – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 6:25 PM

Ray White interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage

23 May 2022 6:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield

23 May 2022 1:48 PM

The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living

23 May 2022 8:41 AM

South Africa's middle class is having to make major adjustments as the rising costs of fuel, food prices and interest rates impact their way of life. Some of these families and individuals explain how they've had to adjust to their new way of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling Eskom warns that power cuts may be ramped up at short notice

23 May 2022 6:29 AM

Stage two power cuts will be in effect from 5pm until 10pm every day this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Virgin Atlantic set to resume Cape Town to London route by the end of the year

22 May 2022 1:41 PM

The British airline will operate a daily service between London-Heathrow and Cape Town International Airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mercedes-Benz sells for R2.2 billion – it is the world’s most expensive car

20 May 2022 3:24 PM

RM Sotheby's sold the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé for €135 million to a private collector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away!

20 May 2022 12:52 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Business Lifestyle

Netcare reports 29% growth in interim earnings – declares 20 cents dividend

Business

Randall Abrahams appointed CEO of Primedia Broadcasting

EWN Highlights

Mpumalanga MEC condemns murder of girl (6) allegedly for traditional purposes

23 May 2022 7:44 PM

Mbeki: Creating governing values for those in power will better SA’s democracy

23 May 2022 7:36 PM

Suspect in the murder of Meghan Cremer pleads not guilty

23 May 2022 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA