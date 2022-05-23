Netcare reports 29% growth in interim earnings – declares 20 cents dividend
Netcare interim earnings grew 29% in the six months to 31 March 2022, the company said on Monday.
It has declared an interim dividend of 20 cents a share.
Group revenue increased 2.3% to R10 311 million.
Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare (scroll up to listen).
Omicron… we hardly saw any hospitalisations… We were the first to say Omicron is milder… Community spread continues… Mortality rates decline… We are moving towards an endemic, flu-like syndrome… We’ve got to turn our attention… to long Covid…Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive - Netcare
We cannot ever get into a situation that cripples our country and locks it down… Now… we can be far more nuanced and agile in our approach…Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive - Netcare
Our healthcare workers… over 85% [vaccination rate] …Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive - Netcare
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
