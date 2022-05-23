Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield recently published his latest book, entitled Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global.
It tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies, and industries, based in South Africa, whose ideas, products, and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.
RELATED: Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
"It’s incredibly easy to be negative, particularly in South Africa," says Whitfield.
"I try to illustrate people who, despite the environment, despite how hostile the state often is to companies, despite how hard it is to start a small business, people go in there and create extraordinary businesses!
"Is it all completely and utterly hopeless and broke?
"No, it is not!"
Ray White interviewed CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about Whitfield's book (scroll up to listen).
Bruce is a… very clear communicator… He tells awesome stories… a collection of anecdotes… Over 300 pages saying there are a couple of Mandelas in their fields…Refilwe Moloto
There is no time in South Africa’s history that we have not been led by problematic leaders… This country thrives despite itself…Refilwe Moloto
Because of our brilliant media… We are getting the grim details [corruption and State Capture] …Refilwe Moloto
Description by Exclusive Books:
South Africa and its fraught political economy provide a fascinating case study into how it takes a particular brand of genius to thrive in a difficult domestic environment and to take those ideas and the businesses that deliver them globally.
Genius tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies, and industries whose ideas, products, and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.
Greatness comes from acting on purpose, and there is a generation of South Africans solving problems for the future.
Learn how Pratley beat Armstrong to the moon, how a former Eskom quantity surveyor capitalised on Britain’s obsession with meerkats to create the UK’s most visible price comparison website, how to take a Mediterranean-style food concept to the Mediterranean, and how a device designed to beat diamond smuggling made it from the set of a popular U.S hospital drama into emergency rooms and pathology labs across the U.S.
Genius examines what it takes to thrive in an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and divisive global environment.
These are lessons for anyone looking to succeed anywhere against the odds.
More from Business Books
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".Read More
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.Read More