Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town
- Direct flights to Cape Town are in demand with US airlines United and Delta competing for the last-remaining round-trips
- Over the weekend, UK airline Virgin Atlantic announced the return of a daily seasonal route between London-Heathrow and Cape Town International Airport later this year
- Cape Town is proving to be a competitive and attractive destination according to Wesgro's air access project manager, Paul van den Brink
The tourism economy and aviation sector are showing great signs of recovery after two devastating years of the Covid-19 restrictions.
In particular, Cape Town appears to be back on the map with several new direct flights planned for the Mother City.
British airline Virgin Atlantic will relaunch its direct flight service between London Heathrow and Cape Town International Airport in November, operating daily flights between the Mother City and the UK.
The route will only run until the end of the peak tourist season, for now. However, tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency Wesgro believes that the route could move from being seasonal to all year round.
"We see that many airlines often start to Cape Town with the seasonal service and if the service is doing well, they grow to a year-round service," says Wesgro's air access project manager, Paul van den Brink.
RELATED: Virgin Atlantic set to resume Cape Town to London route by the end of the year
Meanwhile, US carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines both want to increase their slice of the pie in Cape Town.
In December 2019, United launched a seasonal nonstop service between Newark and Cape Town. Due to the success of the route, the airline is now adding year-round flights from 5 June.
Delta will debut a new triangle routing later this year that travels from between Atlanta, Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Both US carriers want to expand their routes to Cape Town but there are only a few flights left due to a bilateral air service agreement with the United States.
The agreement states that the United States is only allowed o fly 21 flights per week to South Africa - 17 of them have already been taken up and only four open slots remain.
United has applied for a route from Washington to Cape Town while Delta wants a direct route from Atlanta.
"So basically United and Delta for the last three to four frequencies that are available and fortunately it will be a route to CapeTown," van den Brink explains.
The final decision on who will secure the last flights will be made by the US Department of Transport.
Either way, it's an indication that Cape Town is proving to be a competitive and attractive destination.
What we see with airlines flying to Cape Town is that they will often start with the seasonal service. So for example, United Airlines started in 2019 with a seasonal service. Fortunately, the growth was very good on the route, and they will start the year-round service from the 5th of June from Newark to Cape Town.Paul van den Brink, Air access project manager - Wesgro
The U.S. is very important for us, it's an important market for air cargo and also tourism. What we've seen in the past few months is that the US market is recovering really quickly and we see traffic from the US returning to Cap Town.Paul van den Brink, Air access project manager - Wesgro
There's so much interest that both Delta and United want to have a route to Cape Town. United applied for a route from Washington and Delta applied for a direct route from Atlanta. They both want it to start three times per week but the problem is our bilateral agreement.Paul van den Brink, Air access project manager - Wesgro
More from Lifestyle
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously
Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer.Read More
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?
Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.Read More
Bringing home a rescue dog? Behaviourist Storm Freestone has some advice for you
Morning Review host chats to dog behaviour specialist Storm Freestone.Read More
From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story
Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle.Read More
Top tips for planning a family vacation that will not kill your bank account
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by travel writer, Gabbi Brondani, to give us the best tips for an affordable family vacation.Read More
Visit the 2nd SA Festival of Children's Literature this weekend
Bianca Resnekov spoke to the Director of SA Festival of Children’s Literature, Darryl David about what can be expected at the festival and why a children’s literature festival is so important.Read More
Staff member sets up food garden at Groote Schuur Hospital
The tube feeding operator, Keanan Collins, spoke on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham about this project to bring healthy food to the hospital.Read More
More from Local
Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries
Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak.Read More
Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to broadcaster Craig Marais and Gabi Leighton from the Urban Caracal Project.Read More
Who made the orginal dishcloth broekie? Clothing brand claims concept was copied
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Braaibroekies co-founder Jason Hardy and attorney Lebohang Mosala.Read More
Things you need to know about gas safety in your home
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa MD Gadibolae Dihlabi for more.Read More
Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise
Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks about the mop-up operation in KZN.Read More
Cape Town trials new traffic signals for MyCiTi bus to curb collisions
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
No phone signal? No problem! Use Wi-fi Calling on your cellphone to make a call
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx about the WiFi Calling feature available to some cell phone users.Read More
City of Joburg switches on for inaugural energy indaba
John Perlman spoke to City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava about the Energy Indaba and what the goals are of this event.Read More