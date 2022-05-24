Cape Town trials new traffic signals for MyCiTi bus to curb collisions





The City of Cape Town is testing a new MyCiTi bus traffic signalling system in the Table View area

The traffic signal system will be in place at four intersections along Blaauwberg Road for the next six months

If all goes well, the system could be used by other cities throughout SA, says councillor Rob Quintas

The City of Cape Town is piloting a new MyCiTi bus traffic signalling system to help reduce the number of collisions near busy MyCiTi bus routes.

The new signalling system, which was installed earlier this month, is being tested along Blaauwberg Road in Table View.

It will be tested over the next six months in consultation with the National Department of Transport.

Cape Town's mayoral committee member for transport, Rob Quintas, says the traffic system is expected to help improve road safety near MyCiTi bus lanes.

The existing MyCiTi signalling system has created some confusion in the past because the bus signals are often mistaken as signals for regular traffic, causing unfortunate collisions.

There can be confusion, especially when reaching a multiple-lane junction and you throw the MyCiTi bus into the mix and you have the green light indicating that buses can go but red for general motorists. That does carry some risk and there have unfortunately been some collisions, although nothing fatal. Rob Quintas, Mayoral committee member for transport - City of Cape Town

The new pilot system uses white lights and is therefore less likely to be confused with the normal traffic signal system that uses red, amber, or green.

The new bus signals only apply to the MyCiTi bus service while road users, motorists, and pedestrians only have to pay attention and adhere to the normal traffic signals.

The pilot traffic signals have been installed at Blaauwberg Road at the intersections with the Table View MyCiTi Station, Raatz Drive, Grey Avenue, and Janssens Avenue.

If the pilot system is successful, it could be implemented across the MyCiTi system in Cape Town and be included in the South African Road Traffic Signs Manual for use by other cities and transport systems across the country

The signage is a six-month trial period in Table View at four intersections along Blaauwberg Road. They are in place with a view to see whether they can be rolled out across the City of Cape Town wherever we have our dedicated MyCiTi traffic signalling lanes. Rob Quintas, Mayoral committee member for transport - City of Cape Town