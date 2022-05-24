[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times
South Africans are mourning the death of respected theatre legend and TV actor Jamie Bartlett.
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening and no other information has been shared regarding his death at this stage.
The 55-year-old was a multi-award-winning performer best known for his portrayal of villains on South Africa's small screen, namely Mike O'Reilly in Isidingo and David Genaro in Rhythm City.
He was also a judge on the reality TV show SA's Got Talent and spent the last two years of his life focused on teaching.
RELATED: Fans, colleagues mourn passing of actor Jamie Bartlett
In November last year, the British-born star was profiled on CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast, one of the last radio interviews he had with Primedia Broadcasting.
Bartlett spoke candidly about his distinguished career, which has spanned over 35 years, sharing anecdotes from his many acting gigs, including international films and theatre productions from back in the 1980s.
Reflecting on his journey, he told CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King, "I was afforded that luxury of reaching beyond my grasp and failing many times."
Bartlett believed that young actors should be given more opportunities to explore the craft, advocating for experience over ego.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jamie Bartlett opens up about his childhood, acting career, and dealing with fame
I had the opportunity to fail. As a young actor, was given the opportunity, because of monies provided by the government and/or the organs of state, to fail.Jamie Bartlett
I was allowed to fail, and fail I did... It's about providing the platform for people to reach beyond their grasp and to fail, and I was afforded that luxury of reaching beyond my grasp and failing many times.Jamie Bartlett
You'll find that most of the good actors are very shy, and so they have to pierce the membrane every time they burst into the prompt into the light.Jamie Bartlett
Source : https://twitter.com/jambarts/status/1254721582087503876/photo/1
More from Entertainment
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously
Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer.Read More
From an orphan in DRC to a car guard in SA, Tresor is now Africa's music maestro
CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to multi-award-winning African pop music artist Tresor.Read More
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'
Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten.Read More
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more on everything you can expect.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen
Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen.Read More
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike
This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More