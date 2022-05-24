No phone signal? No problem! Use Wi-fi Calling on your cellphone to make a call
- WiFi calling allows you to make mobile calls without a cellular connection
- It is currently offered to customers with Vodacom, Cell C and MTN
The frustration of trying to make a call while in an area with a poor signal has been known to get the better of even the most patient among us.
But did you know there's a nifty little feature available to cell phone users which allows you to make a phone call, even when the signal is non-existent?
It's called Wi-Fi calling and it can be used in instances where there is limited cellular network coverage, by using your home or a public Wi-Fi network.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Turner at World Wide Worx to find out more:
So, what is Wi-Fi calling?
It's basically the ability to make a regular voice call, but over WiFi.Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx
Is this something available to all cell phone users in South Africa?
It depends which network you're with, but it looks like Cell C, Vodacom and MTN all provide Wifi calling features as long as you turn them on.Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx
Is it free or do I have to pay for the call?
It's charged at the same rate, and if your Wi-Fi is metered, the data that's used in transit will be used by the Wi-fi call as well, but it's not much, it's about 10 MBS per hour.Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx
RELATED: No data? No problem! Data-free MoyaApp gives WhatsApp a run for its money
Source : https://pixabay.com/vectors/wireless-wireless-lan-mobile-wlan-98430/
More from Local
Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries
Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak.Read More
Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to broadcaster Craig Marais and Gabi Leighton from the Urban Caracal Project.Read More
Who made the orginal dishcloth broekie? Clothing brand claims concept was copied
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Braaibroekies co-founder Jason Hardy and attorney Lebohang Mosala.Read More
Things you need to know about gas safety in your home
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa MD Gadibolae Dihlabi for more.Read More
Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise
Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks about the mop-up operation in KZN.Read More
Cape Town trials new traffic signals for MyCiTi bus to curb collisions
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink.Read More
City of Joburg switches on for inaugural energy indaba
John Perlman spoke to City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava about the Energy Indaba and what the goals are of this event.Read More