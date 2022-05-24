Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise
- The National Disaster Management Centre's assessment reports have been completed following April's flooding disaster in KZN
- Parliament's ad-Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery will travel to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday
Parliament's ad-Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery will travel to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday to assess the recovery and rebuilding efforts being made following last month's deadly floods.
Almost 400 people died in the disaster which also caused massive damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the province.
This past weekend, one person was killed and over 200 others were displaced as a result of further flooding.
Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks to Refilwe Moloto
There is activity that is happening on the ground, there is assistance that is being provided by a number of government departments.Cedric Frolick, Co-chair - Ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery
Our concern is that, the matrix as to what is being done, where and how is still being developed. That's why we are going to KZN on Friday.Cedric Frolick, Co-chair - Ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery
While briefing the committee on Monday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele sought to assure MPs that a R1 billion contingency fund has been set aside for flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.
A concern by [committee] members was, how is this money going to be spent and where is it?Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Where is this money and is it being redirected from other services?Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
RELATED:KZN officials respond to flooded roads, collapsed buildings after 'severe' storm
More from Local
Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries
Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak.Read More
Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to broadcaster Craig Marais and Gabi Leighton from the Urban Caracal Project.Read More
Who made the orginal dishcloth broekie? Clothing brand claims concept was copied
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Braaibroekies co-founder Jason Hardy and attorney Lebohang Mosala.Read More
Things you need to know about gas safety in your home
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa MD Gadibolae Dihlabi for more.Read More
Cape Town trials new traffic signals for MyCiTi bus to curb collisions
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
No phone signal? No problem! Use Wi-fi Calling on your cellphone to make a call
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx about the WiFi Calling feature available to some cell phone users.Read More
Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink.Read More
City of Joburg switches on for inaugural energy indaba
John Perlman spoke to City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava about the Energy Indaba and what the goals are of this event.Read More