Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise





- The National Disaster Management Centre's assessment reports have been completed following April's flooding disaster in KZN

- Parliament's ad-Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery will travel to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday

FILE: In the Emadlangeni Municipality at least 16 people had to be evacuated, while a local bridge collapsed as a result of the torrential rains. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Parliament's ad-Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery will travel to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday to assess the recovery and rebuilding efforts being made following last month's deadly floods.

Almost 400 people died in the disaster which also caused massive damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the province.

This past weekend, one person was killed and over 200 others were displaced as a result of further flooding.

Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks to Refilwe Moloto

There is activity that is happening on the ground, there is assistance that is being provided by a number of government departments. Cedric Frolick, Co-chair - Ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery

Our concern is that, the matrix as to what is being done, where and how is still being developed. That's why we are going to KZN on Friday. Cedric Frolick, Co-chair - Ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery

While briefing the committee on Monday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele sought to assure MPs that a R1 billion contingency fund has been set aside for flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

A concern by [committee] members was, how is this money going to be spent and where is it? Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

Where is this money and is it being redirected from other services? Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

RELATED:KZN officials respond to flooded roads, collapsed buildings after 'severe' storm