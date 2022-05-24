Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge





Caracals prefer to stay in hiding but it's become common to spot them in some Cape Town neighborhoods

Sports broadcaster and Scarborough resident Craig Marais has captured some remarkable sightings around the Southern Peninsula

Researchers at the Urban Caracal Project have spent years trying to keep track of the elusive feline's movements

Image copyright: bjuty/123rf.com

Elusive caracals living on the edges of Cape Town are being spotted in more urban areas of the city as the wild cats adapt to urbanisation.

A male caracal was rescued and released earlier this month after receiving veterinary care following a suspected hit-and-run on in Rhodes Drive in Newlands.

RELATED: Concussed caracal is given a fresh start after hit and run in Newlands

The Urban Caracal Project, based at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been studying the movements of the wild cats since 2014.

Researcher Gabi Leighton says the Urban Caracal Project has been tagging and tracking caracals to better understand the city’s caracal population and its needs.

Leighton recently co-authored a new research paper about how caracals are at risk of ingesting poison from harmful chemical pollutants found along the city’s urban fringes when foraging for prey.

RELATED: Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting

Caracals have been sighted in a wide range of locations on the city fringes, from wetlands and coastal areas to mountains and vineyards.

Leighton says the animals have learned to adapt and survive in urban environments, travelling long distances every day and using their camouflaging skills.

They are wild animals... but they are scared of humans, so if they see humans they generally run away. Gabi Leighton, Researcher - Urban Caracal Project

They are very elusive and they are very camoflouged. So if you do see them, you have to count yourself lucky. If we're posting people's sightings of them, we generally don't post straight away just in case people do try and go to that area to try and disturb them. But the chances of someone going out there and seeing the same cat in the same place is very minimal actually because they are very mobile animals and they are very good at hiding. Gabi Leighton, Researcher - Urban Caracal Project

They are so mobile, they move huge distances in a day. Gabi Leighton, Researcher - Urban Caracal Project

Sports broadcaster and Scarborough resident Craig Marais has captured some remarkable caracal sightings around the Southern Peninsula.

He says he spotted his first caracal a year and a half ago and has been observing them since.

RELATED: Camera traps capture 19 native species still living across Cape nature reserves

Although he shares some of his 'magical' sightings on social media, Marais says he prefers not to share the exact locations to protect the animals from human threat.

It's been an amazing thing to witness, it's an amazing animal - you get very excited every time you see it. Craig Marais, Sports broadcaster

Inside Cape Point, it's a perfect habitat for the caracal but they seem to have developed to really live around the urban fringes and that's where the danger is. Craig Marais, Sports broadcaster

Check out some of his recent video footage below:

Magical & so special today pic.twitter.com/sSjFKcHIzx — Craig Marais (@CraigMaraisCTN) May 13, 2022

Caracal sighting - 2 pic.twitter.com/Eh37DYetUM — Craig Marais (@CraigMaraisCTN) March 21, 2022