Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge
- Caracals prefer to stay in hiding but it's become common to spot them in some Cape Town neighborhoods
- Sports broadcaster and Scarborough resident Craig Marais has captured some remarkable sightings around the Southern Peninsula
- Researchers at the Urban Caracal Project have spent years trying to keep track of the elusive feline's movements
Elusive caracals living on the edges of Cape Town are being spotted in more urban areas of the city as the wild cats adapt to urbanisation.
A male caracal was rescued and released earlier this month after receiving veterinary care following a suspected hit-and-run on in Rhodes Drive in Newlands.
RELATED: Concussed caracal is given a fresh start after hit and run in Newlands
The Urban Caracal Project, based at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been studying the movements of the wild cats since 2014.
Researcher Gabi Leighton says the Urban Caracal Project has been tagging and tracking caracals to better understand the city’s caracal population and its needs.
Leighton recently co-authored a new research paper about how caracals are at risk of ingesting poison from harmful chemical pollutants found along the city’s urban fringes when foraging for prey.
RELATED: Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting
Caracals have been sighted in a wide range of locations on the city fringes, from wetlands and coastal areas to mountains and vineyards.
Leighton says the animals have learned to adapt and survive in urban environments, travelling long distances every day and using their camouflaging skills.
They are wild animals... but they are scared of humans, so if they see humans they generally run away.Gabi Leighton, Researcher - Urban Caracal Project
They are very elusive and they are very camoflouged. So if you do see them, you have to count yourself lucky. If we're posting people's sightings of them, we generally don't post straight away just in case people do try and go to that area to try and disturb them. But the chances of someone going out there and seeing the same cat in the same place is very minimal actually because they are very mobile animals and they are very good at hiding.Gabi Leighton, Researcher - Urban Caracal Project
They are so mobile, they move huge distances in a day.Gabi Leighton, Researcher - Urban Caracal Project
Sports broadcaster and Scarborough resident Craig Marais has captured some remarkable caracal sightings around the Southern Peninsula.
He says he spotted his first caracal a year and a half ago and has been observing them since.
RELATED: Camera traps capture 19 native species still living across Cape nature reserves
Although he shares some of his 'magical' sightings on social media, Marais says he prefers not to share the exact locations to protect the animals from human threat.
It's been an amazing thing to witness, it's an amazing animal - you get very excited every time you see it.Craig Marais, Sports broadcaster
Inside Cape Point, it's a perfect habitat for the caracal but they seem to have developed to really live around the urban fringes and that's where the danger is.Craig Marais, Sports broadcaster
Check out some of his recent video footage below:
@CapePointSA pic.twitter.com/BBeDtSt32N— Craig Marais (@CraigMaraisCTN) May 21, 2022
Magical & so special today pic.twitter.com/sSjFKcHIzx— Craig Marais (@CraigMaraisCTN) May 13, 2022
@CapePointSA Lekker dive & caracal sightings - 1 pic.twitter.com/rA0VAJyLPw— Craig Marais (@CraigMaraisCTN) March 21, 2022
Caracal sighting - 2 pic.twitter.com/Eh37DYetUM— Craig Marais (@CraigMaraisCTN) March 21, 2022
Awesome day inside Cape Point yday with a caracal mom & cub 🙏 @CapePointSA pic.twitter.com/v4KKQEVVSJ— Craig Marais (@CraigMaraisCTN) March 16, 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169674148_the-large-feline-beast-karakal-caracal-lies-among-the-trees.html?vti=nvmnl3t9a7c523mq5u-1-160
More from Local
Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries
Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak.Read More
Who made the orginal dishcloth broekie? Clothing brand claims concept was copied
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Braaibroekies co-founder Jason Hardy and attorney Lebohang Mosala.Read More
Things you need to know about gas safety in your home
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa MD Gadibolae Dihlabi for more.Read More
Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise
Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks about the mop-up operation in KZN.Read More
Cape Town trials new traffic signals for MyCiTi bus to curb collisions
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
No phone signal? No problem! Use Wi-fi Calling on your cellphone to make a call
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx about the WiFi Calling feature available to some cell phone users.Read More
Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic: demand lifts off for direct flights to Cape Town
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Wesgro air access project manager Paul van den Brink.Read More
City of Joburg switches on for inaugural energy indaba
John Perlman spoke to City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava about the Energy Indaba and what the goals are of this event.Read More